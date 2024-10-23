New Cobra Kai Season 6 Trailer Finally Teases The Fight Fans Have Been Waiting Forever To See, And I’m Pumped

The final season of Cobra Kai continues to roll along, and by the looks of the latest trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 , we’re going to get closure on a number of serious grudges that have been in development for decades. This has been the point of the show (or one of the points, anyway). We started this journey when Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) renewed a rivalry that dates back to the original The Karate Kid. But one man has been pulling the strings on the evil of Cobra Kai since the beginning, and it looks like he might finally get what he has coming to him.

I’m talking about John Kreese (Martin Kove), who we finally see fighting Daniel in the trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 that just arrived. Watch it above.

The battle tease is brief, but I managed to capture a shot of it. We can only hope it's a long sequence, because these two have serious beef:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Up until this point in the series , Daniel (Macchio) has done as much as he could to take the high road. He has preached the wisdom of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, and fought to have his teachings be the guiding light in The Valley. However, as we have seen in Cobra Kai Season 6 so far, Daniel has new reason to doubt Mr. Miyagi , And the reality of that situation might be enough to push LaRusso over the edge. When he snaps, if Kreese is in front of him, it might be a lifetime of repressed anger bubbling up and powering that fight.

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the same time, as you can see in the trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2, there’s still PLENTY of drama that needs to be addressed by all of the kids of the dojo. They’ve officially entered the global Sekai Taikai tournament , and the competition from around the world is going to be lethal. When Xolo Mariduena had the opportunity to sum up Season 6 of the long-running Netflix series, he used the term “back-breaking.” So look for members of the Miyagi-do team to take quite the beating at the hands of their new competition. And it might sting all the more if and when it comes from the hands of Tori (Peyton List), someone they used to call a friend.

During New York Comic-Con, Karate Kid fans learned more about the upcoming Karate Kid movie , which will pair Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan for an original movie not tied to the Cobra Kai series. Which means that Cobra Kai has the latitude to land its plane any way that it sees fit. This story is all that matters, and I think that’s the right way to take care of this.

Look for Part 2 of the expanded Cobra Kai Season 6 when it arrives on Netflix beginning November 15. And then prepare to wait for the anticipated conclusion to this final season, which will arrive some time in 2025.