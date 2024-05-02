Cobra Kai Season 6 Will Have More Episodes, And A Very Cool Release Strategy That I Love

The Netflix series Cobra Kai taught audiences the importance of striking first, and striking hard. But who will strike last? We should find out once the Karate Kid spinoff show – easily one of the best programs available with your Netflix subscription – delivers its sixth and final season . And as we are learning in this announcement video that just dropped from Netflix, the final season is going to deliver a whopping 15 episodes, and will be broken up into three segments.

The end of a legacy deserves a grand finale. Cobra Kai's final season will be a three-part event with 15 episodes. It all begins July 18. pic.twitter.com/AQo3m6Amc9May 2, 2024

So, what are we seeing in the teaser trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 ? Following the arrest of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and the disbanding of Cobra Kai, the main players of Samantha (Mary Mouser), Tori (Peyton List), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and Demitri (Gianni DeCenzo) are practicing karate at Daniel LaRusso’s Myagi-Do Karate. We see snippets of main fights between characters who have unresolved beef , be it Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young), or the main character in the show, Miguel (Xolo Mariduena).

But here’s the biggest reveal. Netflix plans to make the rest of this year a full frame dedicated to Cobra Kai’s final season, which is being labeled as “a three-part event.” The teaser confirms 15 episodes, so we’ll assume 5 episodes for each segment. And here’s when they will arrive:

Part 1: July 18 . . . Part 2: November 28 . . . The Finale Event: 2025

And here is the official synopsis provided for Cobra Kai Season 6.

Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Based on this information, let’s run some speculation on what we are able to see in the first look photos for Cobra Kai Season 6, and what it means for our all-important main characters.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Picking a Team

In seasons past, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) have been at odds over which dojo would be the host school for kids in the Valley who want to learn karate. Johnny, raised on Cobra Kai, preaches offense through Eagle Fang. Daniel is all about defense, and the methods preached by Miyagi-Do. Unless all the teams plan to enter The Sekai Taika, they’ll need to unify under one banner for the global karate event, and I think Johnny and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) are duking it out for the right for their Dojo to represent at Sekai Taikai.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alliances are Forged

There’s no common enemy for the time being. Terry Silver has been vanquished. So we see Daniel and Johnny stepping in to fill a void, training the girls and the boys at the Miyagi-Do location, and keep their skills sharp. You can see longtime rivals such as Samantha and Tori, Robbie and Miguel, and Hawk working out together. Teams are forming. Which is good, because…

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Master is Back

John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back in the game. When last we saw Kreese, he had faked his own death and escaped from prison. This is going to have to be addressed, especially as we see in the teaser trailer, he’s claiming that Cobra Kai is back, and we assume he is the head of the snake.