I'm Obsessed With This Netflix Reality Show That Feels Like Old-School Survivor

I didn't expect to find one of the best reality shows I've seen in a minute while browsing with my Netflix subscription, but here we are. Outlast: The Jungle just ended recently, and if you're a Survivor fan longing for the classic seasons of the show, this series deserves your attention.

Rather than nitpick at Season 50 and how the contestants of the modern era have it much simpler than the classic casts, why not check out Outlast: The Jungle? It's a competition series that puts the emphasis on survival and adds a social element that becomes vital for those who want to win its grand prize of a million dollars.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outlast: The Jungle Puts Survival Front And Center, Unlike Modern Survivor

I know Jeff Probst preaches that the "new era" of Survivor is harder because they don't have rice, but I've just seen what it looks like when a team has to survive with zero food rewards from start to finish. Outlast: The Jungle had teams surviving on snails, coconuts, miniature crabs, and occasionally insects, and that's if they were lucky enough to get a fire going.

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This reality show is hardcore, and in addition to tasks they had to complete delivered via helicopter, many of these players competed running on days without food, minimal sleep, or supplies. It's very similar to what I like about Alone, in which sometimes it's not even the challenges that force an elimination. Sometimes, it's just too difficult to go on.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm Hoping Outlast Continues To Do Seasons In Tropical Climates

I will concede that, prior to Outlast: The Jungle, the series would've been a poor Survivor replacement. The previous two seasons were set in cold climates, so whether it can continue to thrive as a Survivor substitute largely depends on whether future seasons will take place in a tropical climate. I think I'd prefer that, but only because I've watched enough Alone to know that once the temperatures drop, I'm just watching people hang out in huts.

I'll also say that if you're someone who is particularly fond of a host as delightful as Jeff Probst and challenges where contestants have to solve a puzzle, that's not what Outlast: The Jungle is. On this show, the challenges are like, "Hey, do you want a Ferro rod to make fire? If so, force one of your teammates to leave the game."

It may not be as creative, but it sets the stage for a lot of social conflict that reminds me of the early 2000s reality television days. When you're hungry, tired, and uncomfortable, it seems many contestants laser in on that prize money and making the experience worth it. This can lead to some pretty nasty exchanges, and Team Charlie, which may end up on a list of all-time reality show villains.

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If that sounds of interest, stop wasting time and get to watching Outlast: The Jungle on Netflix right now. I can't wait for news about next season, which I'm hoping happens given it's in the Top 10 on Netflix.