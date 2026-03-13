I'm Obsessed With Alone, But I'm With Fans Who Aren't On Board With One Thing

There was a brief lull in all the shows I'm following on the 2026 TV schedule, which led me to check out Alone Season 11 with my Netflix subscription. As a longtime fan of watching survivalist channels on YouTube, I'm now firmly on board with this series, and even found the additional seasons to watch over on Tubi.

I'm loving 90% of it, but there's 10% I'm uncomfortable with, that I've since learned I'm not alone in disliking. Alone has a lot of great, authentic moments I'm grateful I get to see, but the kill scenes with animals can be a bit much at times.

(Image credit: History)

I Feel Alone's Animal Kill Scenes Are A Bit Gratuitous And I'm Not The Only One

By my own admission, I am squeamish when it comes to bodies being cut open, animal or human. It's kept me from watching The Pitt, and while I can stomach Alone, there were a few scenes that I felt took it just a bit too far. Specifically, a scene in Season 11 had me feeling a bit sick when a contestant clubbed a baby beaver that was stuck in a trap.

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For me, it's not alarming or even upsetting to see someone catch a fish, or even pierce a grouse with an arrow. It gets disturbing when someone is holding up a squirrel with a blown-out eye, or ripping the head from the grouse two feet away from the lens of their GoPro.

I watched this season long after others, but I was surprised to see there was a whole Reddit thread dedicated to the baby beaver clubbing. I was also happy to see that there were others like me who both understood the need for showcasing hunting as a part of Alone, while also agreeing that the skinning and kill shots can be gratuitous from time to time.

(Image credit: History)

I'm All For Authenticity And Hunting, But Maybe The Show Could Scale Back The Kill Shots

I think a majority of what Alone does, it does 100% the right way. I also understand that survival can be brutal, and how better to illustrate that than to show what survivalists have to do to prepare their food.

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Admittedly, I don't watch shows about hunting, so I can't speak to how it's handled there. I do know, though, on YouTube, the more graphic stuff is usually cut by creators, whether it's to escape demonetization or something else. Truthfully, in a time where it seems even nudity is going more conservative on television, it's a surprise to me that killing scenes are so graphic on Alone.

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As I mentioned, I'm fine with like 90% of the action on the series, and while I like seeing the contestants be thrilled when they get a kill, it feels like something that could be achieved with audio only or quick cuts or something of that nature. If that's a no-go, I understand, because not even the best survival movies can be as great as this show. As mentioned, however, I'm not the only fan who feels that way, so I do wonder if producers would take it into consideration for a future season.

Alone airs on History Channel, and readers can watch past seasons on Tubi and Pluto TV. Those who aren't taking advantage of free streaming services should certainly do so, because they're missing out on a lot of quality content otherwise.