As Furious Hits Hulu, Its Crazy-High Rotten Tomatoes Score And Rave Reviews Have My Attention

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Sounds like a tough watch, but worth it.

Emmy Rossum is shown as Alice Black on Furious.
(Image credit: Sarah Shatz/Disney)

There’s no lack of new streaming series hitting the 2026 TV schedule, but the trick is to find the good ones that have the best shot at not getting canceled after one season. Premiering to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score definitely seems like a promising sign for Furious, a new crime drama available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Add to that some great reviews, and now you’ve got me adding it to my watchlist. So what’s all the fuss about?

Furious stars Emily Rossum as Alice Black, an FBI agent hunting a serial killer — Catherine, played by Lola Petticrew — who murders wealthy men. The line between right and wrong begins to blur as their lives become more intertwined. Kaiya Shunyata of RogerEbert agrees with its 100% Rotten Tomatoes assessment, rating the series 3.5 out of 4 stars. Its plot may sound familiar, the critic says, but her Furious review says it’s better than every other crime series released this year:

While Furious is chock-full of thrilling twists and turns, its existence is undeniably more significant than just being a crime drama. What this series has done is shift the genre from one that asks its audience to gawk at the violence enacted upon women and girls, and instead forces them to confront how these acts shape the people around us, and how we as viewers of this genre—whether it be fictional series or documentaries—may be culpable in its very existence.