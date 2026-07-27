As Furious Hits Hulu, Its Crazy-High Rotten Tomatoes Score And Rave Reviews Have My Attention

There’s no lack of new streaming series hitting the 2026 TV schedule, but the trick is to find the good ones that have the best shot at not getting canceled after one season. Premiering to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score definitely seems like a promising sign for Furious, a new crime drama available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Add to that some great reviews, and now you’ve got me adding it to my watchlist. So what’s all the fuss about?

Furious stars Emily Rossum as Alice Black, an FBI agent hunting a serial killer — Catherine, played by Lola Petticrew — who murders wealthy men. The line between right and wrong begins to blur as their lives become more intertwined. Kaiya Shunyata of RogerEbert agrees with its 100% Rotten Tomatoes assessment, rating the series 3.5 out of 4 stars. Its plot may sound familiar, the critic says, but her Furious review says it’s better than every other crime series released this year: