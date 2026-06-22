Outlast: The Jungle's Leiya Is Calling Out Her Costars, But Not The Ones I Expected

Leiya Pillitteri is speaking out and taking aim at some of her former teammates from the streaming reality hit Outlast: The Jungle. As fans who recently finished the 2026 TV series with their Netflix subscription continue to call out Team Charlie, I was shocked to see Leiya's main gripe is with her other former teammates in Team Alpha.

WIth Team Charlie responding to those accusing them of misogyny and unnecessary mockery of Leiya, she's calling out Maddy Jones and Nikki Hru, the Team Alpha players who ended up splitting the $1 million grand prize. Leiya directly mentioned Team Alpha when replying to a comment on Instagram about how they spoke ill of her fire-making skills in their confessional segments, and how unfair they were being (via Cosmopolitan):

That is all true. Learning that side from watching the confessional was a shock. We were running most of that trek! Why they only showed me navigating the slippery rocks when all of us were slipping and falling doing the same, idk.

The ability to start a fire was a sore subject for Leiya, who boasted early on about her skills to get one started using primitive techniques. She was unable to do so for Team Charlie previously, and when Brett "Buddy" Johnson successfully started a fire using a method she'd given up on, she became upset.

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Leiya ultimately got a fire started for Team Alpha in their penultimate challenge, but it came long after other teams had their fire burning. Maddy and Nikki became worried Leiya duped them about her firemaking abilities, and began to berate her for crying and praying whilst struggling to get the flame going.

Ben Orndorff, who was formerly a part of Team Alpha and explained to fans how the stealing element worked, also came to Leiya Pillitteri's defense. He wrote on his since-deleted Instagram Stories that neither Nikki or Maddy knew how to do many survival skills, which Leiya then shared and added her own comments:

Both teammates had told they didn’t know how to make fire. I simply stepped up to contribute in a team, never said I was an expert. Not sure why they went against that in the confessional. If I wasn’t there, they would’ve lost, but speaking so badly about me instead of being appreciative was just so mean & unnecessary.

It's a shame that this series, one of the best reality shows of 2026 so far, doesn't have a reunion special on the way. It feels like we'd get some great drama from Outlast: The Jungle's stars reconnecting for on-camera convos. It seems like many of the contestants have a lot to say about how things went down on the island, and as we saw on the show, they're not afraid to confront each other about issues that they have.

Overall, I'm hoping that even though Outlast: The Jungle is finished, we may see some of these cast members on other reality shows in the future. I'm also crossing my fingers that we'll see other seasons of Outlast that take place in a jungle setting, as the series really gave me the same vibes as classic seasons of Survivor.

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Outlast: The Jungle and the previous seasons of Outlast are all available to stream over on Netflix. With so many great shows and movies coming up on the streamer, make sure to stay up to date and not miss a moment!