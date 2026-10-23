One Wish The Director Of The One About Matthew Perry Has For Doc About The Friends Star
Could this doc BE any more emotional?
Friends is generally known as one of the best sitcoms of all time, with entire generations watching the sextet of buddies at Central Perk. Folks regularly re-watch the series with an HBO Max subscription, which is why the internet exploded when news of Matthew Perry's 2023 death was announced. There's a new documentary coming out about his life, and the film's director revealed one big wish he has for the highly anticipated project.
The One About Matthew Perry will release October 27th for those with a Netflix subscription, with filmmaker Mary Robertson being the director behind the camera. During a recent interview with People, she spoke about a goal for the series that was inspired by the late actor. In her words:
Honestly, this makes a ton of sense. Chandler had iconic one-liners throughout Friends, and Perry was responsible for some of the biggest laughs from its ten-season run on the air. So while the documentary about the actor will likely still touch on tragedy of his death, it sounds like it'll also be bringing the funny in order to properly honor its subject.
Later in the same interview, Robertson went on to share how he collaborated with the late actor's sister Mia Perry about the way he'd be portrayed in The One About Matthew Perry. The doc was given the thumbs-up from those who actually knew the Friends icon, with the filmmaker saying:
It certainly sounds like Mary Robertson was methodical in her approach to the Matthew Perry documentary series. She wanted to make sure that its source was portrayed properly, with an emphasis on who he was as a person. While his story is ultimately a tragic one, she also wants there to be enough comedy to help highlight his talent and sense of humor. I have to assume that it's going to be an emotional watch, especially given Friends' ongoing impact on pop culture.
The One About Matthew Perry will arrive on Netflix October 27th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. For those looking to re-watch his work on Friends, they can do that over on HBO Max.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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