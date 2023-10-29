Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead At 54 Following An Apparent Drowning
First responders were called for a cardiac arrest.
Matthew Perry, best known in Hollywood as a member of the iconic ensemble for NBC’s Friends, has died at age 54. According to reporting, Perry was found at his L.A. home on Saturday, and had died of an apparent drowning. Sources say that the actor was discovered in his jacuzzi, and that first responders replied to a call for a cardiac arrest.
Matthew Perry’s death was first reported by TMZ. Sources for the website pointed out that no drugs were found at the scene, and that there appeared to be no foul play involved in Perry’s death. The actor has been candid about his struggles with drug addiction in the past. Details were still coming in as news of Perry’s death hit the wire.
Perry forever will be associated with his classic Friends character Chandler Bing. The sitcom remains one of the most popular television programs of all time, running for 10 years on the network from 1994 to 2004. Friends was one anchor of the NBC primetime schedule, due in part to the tremendous chemistry shared by the six actors who served as co-leads.
Matthew Perry’s success wasn’t limited to the small screen, however. Like all of his Friends co-stars, he embarked on a movie career, with fits and starts of success. The biggest hit of his movie-star era has to be The Whole Nine Yards, where he played a dentist who gets roped into organized crime when a smooth-talking gangster (played by Bruce Willis) moves in next door thanks to witness protection. The comedy did so well, a sequel followed, but couldn’t match the magic of the initial film.
More to come…
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
