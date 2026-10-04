‘There’s No Way’ Jennifer Aniston And The Friends Cast Were Going To Sit Down For That Matthew Perry Doc

The late Matthew Perry is at the center of an upcoming docuseries that will soon be available for Netflix subscription holders to stream. Directed by Mary Robertson, The One About Matthew Perry is a three-part doc that chronicles the beloved actor’s life, career and death. One obvious question fans might have about the doc is whether Perry’s Friends co-stars are involved in any shape or form. Now, it seems Jennifer Aniston and co. are reportedly not participating, with Aniston having personal reasons for not doing so.

Perry starred alongside Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer on all 10 seasons of Friends. During that time, the group famously became close and maintained their personal friendships even after the show ended its run in 2004. When it comes to the Perry doc, Page Six reports that Aniston was allegedly approached to be interviewed for the production. An insider claimed, however, that there was “no way” the Emmy-winning actress would’ve joined the doc, due to the difficult subject matter and more:

There’s no way Jen would ever do something like that. She isn’t going to sit down and start crying on camera. She doesn’t want to relive it and have it be so public.

Aniston and Perry became particularly close during their stint on the aforementioned NBC sitcom, sharing both fun memories and those that weren’t so pleasant. For instance, during an interview conducted several years ago, Perry recalled Aniston lovingly confronting him about his addiction struggles. Also, the late comic recalled Aniston and his co-stars getting emotional after filming their show’s final episode, though he admitted to not sobbing himself due to his drug usage.

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Perry died in 2023 at the age of 54 due to a combination of ketamine usage and accidental drowning. The Fools Rush In star was widely mourned in Hollywood, with various celebrities paying tribute to him. Aniston, Schwimmer and other Friends stars also penned emotional tributes to Perry. When it comes to the ensemble’s decision not to participate in the upcoming Perry doc, another source says this:

They were reached out to and decided not to participate. Ultimately, the series gives a voice to other friends and colleagues in his life who have memory and love from Matthew.

Since Perry’s death, several of his former co-stars have shared their memories of working with him on Friends. Kudrow also opened up about rewatching the show when marathons began to play following Perry’s passing. Aniston – who texted with Perry the morning before he died – has also opened up about their friendship. When asked how fans could continue to honor her late colleague, Aniston only gave a two-word response – “celebrate him.”

In terms of the upcoming docuseries, what can’t be said with certainty is whether or not Perry’s longtime friends/co-stars will decide to watch it after reportedly opting not to participate. Regardless of that, based on what’s been said and shown of the doc, Robertson and her team seem keen on diving deep into Perry’s life and examining the various complexities that made him so unique.

The One About Matthew Perry will be available to stream on Netflix starting on October 27. Also, fans can still watch Perry alongside his Friends co-stars by streaming the show in its entirety with an HBO Max subscription.