I’ve written a lot about You Can See Everything, the hit documentary about Elizabeth Holmes that surprised everyone on the 2026 movie schedule. I’ve even written about a few spoilers, but now that the movie is available to buy on streaming, I’m here to ask you what the directors, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, asked us all to do months ago: keep the secrets secret! I admit it’s a little hypocritical to say that now, as I’ve spoiled the big secret in previous articles, but if you’re watching the movie with friends or loved ones on this Thanksgiving weekend and they don’t know about the spoilers, listen to the directors!

(Image credit: A24)

Fielder And Oppenheim Were Along For The Ride Too

Right before the A24 film was released in September, Fielder and Oppenheim showed the movie at the New York Film Festival, and in a Q&A after the movie, Fielder talked about how the movie came to be. He said that they didn’t really know where it was going to take them, or how it would end. They especially didn’t foresee the second half of the movie, and in a way, it was as much of a surprise to them as it is to audiences.

I was spoiled on the movie that seemingly everyone is talking about, from former employees of Holmes to psychologists who've seen it, before I saw it, but the two people I saw it with were not, and honestly, it was so much fun to see and hear their reactions. Fielder wants that for everyone, and he made a plea to those in attendance at the screening to keep the movie’s secrets, as hard as it might be in this social media age. Fielder said to the audience:

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The experience you guys had of, like, discovering it happening as it's happening, like we did. We really want audiences to have that experience when it opens, if possible, if you guys can preserve that in a way. I know some of you are probably going to be writing about this or whatever, but if we can preserve where we go in that section. I just love that everyone is having the experience you guys did.

Of course, it’s been a few months since the film was released and became one of the biggest box office hits of the year (and hit new milestones for documentaries), so many have either seen it or have had the big reveal spoiled, but I do think the reveal is critical to the message of the movie.

This won’t be the last time I write about this movie, as we still have the streaming release where it'll be available with an HBO Max subscription, likely sometime in January, and You Can See Everything will undoubtedly be up for a plethora of awards over the winter. So I’ll be busy writing about it, and honestly, likely talking about the reveal, but I promise I’ll always do so with a bold spoiler warning, just as I did when the movie first came out. We should all do the same!