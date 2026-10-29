The One Thing Matthew Perry's Sister Loves About The Netflix Documentary Telling Her Brother's Story

The One About Matthew Perry is one of the latest documentaries to become available for Netflix subscription holders. Directed by Mary Robertson, the three-part docuseries chronicles the life and career of Perry (who died in 2023) and sheds light on his personal struggles. Robertson produced this show with the involvement of the Friends icon’s family, and his sister, Mia Perry Bowick, one of its most prominent interviewees. Perry Bowick recently explained what she loved about the doc telling her brother’s story.

Perry Bowick’s recollections of her brother prove to be vital within the context of the documentary. She and Robertson recently took part in a joint interview with The New York Times in which they discussed their collaboration. Based on the comments shared, the two built a firm working relationship based on trust and respect. They were asked what they thought the doc could add to the story that Perry’s 2022 memoir didn’t include. Robertson mentioned “the experience of those who loved him,” while Perry Bowick said this:

What I love about the documentary is that most of what we go into, you hear Matthew sharing his point of view on the same story. So it’s just from a different point of view, and he backs up everything himself in his writing or in his interviews.

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Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, doesn’t sugarcoat any aspect of his life, as the late star didn’t hold back about his highs and lows. From his thoughts on his legacy to a viral dig at Keanu Reeves, the book definitely covers quite a bit of ground. However, as Perry Bowick and Robertson allude to, the documentary provides perspectives that add to the experiences chronicled in the book. What seems particularly important to Perry Bowick, is that everything aligns with Matthew’s accounts and, in her estimation, that seems to be the case.

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To that point, Robertson and co. spoke to quite a few people for this documentary, and many of them have personal ties to the 17 Again star. Some of Perry’s former co-stars – including Kevin Pollack, Billy Gallo – shared their remembrances. There are also entertainment industry veterans like former NBC Entertainment head Warren Littlefield (who greenlit Friends) and director Jonathan Lynn. Some people who Perry befriended met during his drug rehabilitation are also included in the doc.

Notably absent from the production are the surviving members of the Friends cast, who honored Perry in the wake of his death. Ahead of the show’s release, it was reported that Jennifer Aniston and co. were approached but apparently opted not to participate in the production. Despite that, the stars are mentioned in the documentary and, most notably, Perry Bowick recalled how emotional it was seeing Aniston and the rest of the cast at Perry’s funeral.

A documentary of any kind can be challenging to produce, especially when the subject of said production is no longer living. However, Mary Robertson seems to have succeeded in that regard and, at present, the doc has a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 12 reviews. Of course, what matters above all is that Perry’s family is comfortable and, at the very least, it appears Mia Perry Bowick is content with the finished result.

Stream The One About Matthew Perry now on Netflix, and keep an eye out for other prime documentaries as they arise on the 2026 TV schedule.