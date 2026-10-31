Why Netflix’s Matthew Perry Doc Doesn’t Use Voiceover From His Memoir Audiobook, Per The Director

It's been over three years since Matthew Perry died at 54 due to acute ketamine use and accidental drowning. Now, his loved ones are telling his story in a three-episode docuseries, The One About Matthew Perry, that recently arrived on Netflix as part of the streaming schedule . The production's director, Mary Robertson, has been discussing her approach to the doc, and she recently explained why she chose not to incorporate any of Perry's voiceover from the audiobook of his memoir.

The year before Perry died, he released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. With the book, Perry didn't sugarcoat anything regarding his career and lengthy struggles with addiction and alcoholism. His text served as a jumping-off point for Robertson when it came to her making the doc. She also could've easily inserted snippets of Perry's narration from the memoir's audiobook to help her series. However, as Robertson told Variety , she wanted to shift the perspective a bit. She explained:

We wanted to craft a text that enriched what Matthew delivered through the memoir. His memoir delivers something that, by definition, is first person, and doesn’t include the accounts of those who can describe what it was like to love someone who is completely brilliant and generous and loving, but also grappling with this enormous monster that he carried on his shoulder for most of his life. This is their account that’s missing from the memoir.

Robertson makes an excellent point. The goal of The One About Matthew Perry is to tell the late star's story from the perspectives of those lucky enough to have known him. Perry was already fortunate enough to tell his story in his own words so, for Robertson, this was an opportunity to provide an alternate view of the content Perry so candidly laid out in his book.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

A major element of the Netflix docuseries is the series of conversations conducted with Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick. During a recent interview, Perry Wowick said what she loved about Robertson’s project was being able to hear her brother’s point of view of the same stories shared by others. To that point, Robertson said she loved Bowick’s interviews for the series and that she came from a place of “real intimacy and connection” to the man famous for his role on Friends.

The doc features stories from Perry’s closest friends, Roger Castillo and David Pressman, as well as former NBC president Warren Littlefield among others. Fans, however, won’t see Perry's Friends castmates in the docuseries. An insider said there was “no way” Perry's friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston. would agree to join the doc due to alleging wanting to avoid reliving her grief. The sitcom stars are still mentioned in the doc, of course, and their presence at Perry's funeral is even discussed.

Even though we won’t hear Matthew Perry’s memoir audiobook voiceover narration, it doesn’t mean his presence isn't felt in some sense in the docuseries. Mary Robertson included rare footage from a 2009 interview he did in the YouTube series Kevin Pollack’s Chat Show, where he narrated his own story five years after Friends ended. What Robertson seemed to want was a nuanced doc that was different from its subjects memoir, and overall, it seems she succeeded in making that.

Check out The One About Matthew Perry using a Netflix subscription now. You can also see his incredible work as Chandler Bing on Friends by streaming all 10 seasons with an HBO Max subscription .