People Apparently Didn't Want To Pay To See Tron: Ares In Theaters, But Here's Why You Should Watch It Now That It's On Disney+

I’ve already written about this, but I’m kind of annoyed that people didn’t go out to see Tron: Ares, and it’s because it’s just so cool!

I mean, was it the best movie of last year? Obviously not (In fact, if you want to know what we thought was the actual best movie of last year, we’ve written about that, too). But, did it deserve to be a total box office FLOP? I definitely don’t think so, and it pains me to know that this will probably be the last Tron movie we’ll ever get in theaters, or at least for a very long time.

But, be that as it may, I still think that people should see Tron: Ares, and thankfully, it’s now available on your Disney+ subscription. Again, is it the best movie in the world? Nope. But sometimes, a movie can just be awesome, and that’s enough.

The Story Of Tron: Ares Is Actually Relevant, Given Where We’re Heading With A.I.

I’m not even being hyperbolic when I say this, but I think A.I. is going to be the end of humanity. Now, I don’t actually mean that A.I. will literally become sentient and start hunting us down (Though I’m not entirely ruling that out). But what I mean is, I think we’re giving A.I. way too much power and autonomy, and I’m worried that doing so is going to make people lazier, and thus, obsolete over time.

And, in that way, Tron: Ares is actually quite relevant. Not in the more realistic sense that I outlined, but more in the sense that it’s a film about people rushing to give more authority to A.I., and the repercussions - that being artificial intelligence acquiring agency - which could be a side effect of pushing it so heavily. The story concerns two rival companies called ENCOM and Dillinger Systems, and they’re both trying to bring digital entities into the real world.

The “problem” (If you even believe it’s a problem) is that there’s a time limit that basically keeps the digital entities from existing for too long in reality, and both companies are trying to attain a “permanence code” that will allow the digital entities to exist in our world indefinitely. One such digital entity, or construct, is Ares (played by Jared Leto). Ares is built to be the perfect soldier, and he, along with another construct named Athena (Jodie Turner-Smith) are used for nefarious purposes…at first.

You see, Ares starts to learn things like empathy and self-worth, whereas Athena becomes his enemy, as they both have different motivations behind the usage of the permanence code. It’s all really enthralling stuff, given the visuals and music (which I’ll get into next), but it’s backed by an intriguing story that is really bright and colorful, but also has something to say about humankind’s willingness to give A.I. the keys to our kingdom.

You Can Listen To That Pulse-Pounding Soundtrack Anytime You Want Now

Do you know what I did the second I left the theater after seeing Tron: Ares? I listened to the soundtrack composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails fame, because just like the movie itself, it’s just so damn cool! In fact, I think it’s the best music in the entire series.

This is coming from a devout Daft Punk fan who openly defends how good their soundtrack was for Tron: Legacy. That's the thing, though. Tron: Legacy’s soundtrack actually works as a Daft Punk album, even if it is a bit stripped down and not as dancey as their other albums, like Homework, Discovery, and Human After All. Even so, it fits the tone of the movie, which - and I know this might rub some people the wrong way - I find to be a little slow and boring. That’s not to say that the music doesn’t add to the movie. I actually think the soundtrack is probably the best thing about the film. However, it just doesn’t hit as hard as Tron: Ares’s soundtrack.

In fact, even if you end up not liking Tron: Ares (and you might not), if there’s one thing I think you will unquestionably LOVE about the film, it’s the soundtrack. In fact, in our review of the movie, our very own Eric Eisenberg noted that the movie itself was a “radically empty spectacle….” but, he also said, “...at least the Nine Inch Nails soundtrack is incredible.” And it is!

Industrial music just works for Tron. And, while you could just listen to the soundtrack by itself, it works so much better when combined with the startling visuals, which I’ll get into next.

Honestly, The Visuals Of This Movie Still Marvel, Even On A Smaller Screen

Can I be frank with you? I’ve always thought the Tron movies looked kind of goofy (Disney pun not intended). I mean, I know the first Tron from 1982 is often considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, but I’ve always just found the bright colors to look silly. Not only that, but I also found the movie to be slow…which I guess kind of spilled into its sequel, Tron: Legacy, which put me to sleep (even despite the cool Daft Punk soundtrack).

Initially, this was what put me off seeing Tron: Legacy. The thing I realized when I saw the first trailer, which eventually made me leave my house to see it in theaters, is that when taken OUT of the grid and dropped into reality, all those bright flashes and Light Cycle trails actually look REALLY COOL. In fact, Tron: Ares is one of the most visually impressive movies I think I’ve ever seen, and it still looks good on a small screen, which I know because I watched the movie for a second time on my phone.

That’s why the visuals alone make this movie worth watching. I especially love the final battle in the streets, where glowing light rings and batons are used in close combat, and the color leaves trails that almost look like they’re fighting with ribbons. When juxtaposed against the realistic settings, it’s absolutely jaw-dropping. And, when paired with that NIN soundtrack, it’s utterly pulse-pounding.

Honestly, if you just want to shut your brain off and sit with your mouth open for about 119 minutes, then you really can’t go wrong with Tron: Ares.

And, As An Added Benefit, You Can Watch The Entire Trilogy Now On The Comfort Of Your Couch

Okay, so I openly admitted that I don’t like Tron, or Tron: Legacy, but do you know what? I might actually go back and watch them again now that I’m actually invested in the world of Tron after watching Ares, because I really enjoyed this third film.

Thankfully, Disney+ has all three movies, so I can watch all of them now to my heart’s content if I want to. And, this is a real plus (A Disney+?). Because like Star Wars, or like the Marvel movies, there are other, additional things to watch if you liked Tron: Ares, as I did.

For example, I had no idea that there was a Tron animated series called Tron Uprising, and now I’m going to watch it as soon as I find the time. So, even though you might not have seen Tron: Ares in theaters, now is a good time to watch it at home, and maybe its predecessors, too. There are certainly worse ways to spend a weekend.

Have you seen Tron: Ares at home yet? I’d love to hear your thoughts.