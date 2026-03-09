Why Conan O'Brien's Pal Was Shocked He Said Yes To The Oscars After Leaving Late Night TV
It's a good thing he said yes.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Hosting the Oscars is a tough gig. A number of great comedians have tried to host the show, and they are frequently met with mediocre or worse reviews once the show is over. Numerous comedians have turned down the gig in recognition of it as a no-win situation – and that’s just what Conan O’Brien’s friend and executive producer, Jeff Ross thought the comic would do last year.
Ross was the producer of all the iterations of Conan O’Brien’s talk show, so the two probably know each other as well as anybody. On the run up to O’Brien’s second stint hosting the Oscars in as many years, Ross told THR that he actually advised Conan against hosting in 2025. He said,
In recent years, there certainly has been a feeling that the Oscars hosting job isn’t exactly a coveted job. Jimmy Kimmel, who works for ABC (the network that broadcasts the ceremony), had been doing the job, but I certainly got the impression, especially during his last time around, that he was really done with it. A few years back, the Oscars actually went on without an official host, seemingly because the Academy could not find somebody to fill the position.Article continues below
It is somewhat hard to imagine Conan O’Brien taking the job. The guy hasn’t exactly had the easiest career, and he has continually had to prove himself, as Ross references. In recent years, however, between podcasts and hosting other shows, he’s certainly found success. One could imagine a bad Oscar performance only causing problems for him.
For this reason, it's hard to believe that Conan decided this was a thing he wanted to do. But we should all be very happy that he decided it was.
Not only was Conan O’Brien a great host, but he was so popular that the Academy wasted no time in signing him to return for 2026 – announcing the completed deal quickly so fans would look forward to the show.
Of course, now Conan O’Brien needs to top his previous performance, which means once again he’ll need to prove himself and demonstrate that the first show wasn't simply a fluke. It’s hard to imagine that the host will be the thing at the Oscars that most people are critical of. For the first time in a long time, it seems people are excited to see the Oscars host as much as they are the rest of the show, and everyone in the world will be able to watch the action this Sunday, March 15.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.