This New Pokémon LEGO Set Has Me Screaming 'Pika Pika' In Excitement
Call me Ash Ketchum, because I'm trying to catch this!
There is no shortage of great and exciting LEGO sets out in the wild waiting to be found. While I would love to go out and catch them, in this day and age, I have to be more selective of the builds and models I add to my increasingly cramped display shelf. Well, I think I’ll need to make some room for this incredibly detailed and flashy Pikachu and Poké Ball set that’s just been released.
Capturing the look and essence of the most popular Pokémon (and iconic video game character), this massive, intricate, and electrifying LEGO set has me so excited I’m over here yelling “Pika Pika” at the top of my lungs. If you grew up playing what some would call “Baby’s First RPG,” collected the cards, or are looking for a way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pokémon Go, this will do the trick…
Where Was This LEGO Set When I Was Growing Up?
When I first caught a glimpse of the Pikachu and Poké Ball LEGO set, I thought to myself, “Where was this when I was growing up?” This new model, which features Pikachu jumping out of a Poké Ball like he’s ready to take on Team Rocket with Ash Ketchum, is one of the first to come out through a new partnership between The Pokémon Company and LEGO, in honor of the former’s 30th anniversary.Article continues below
This would have been right up my alley back in the late ‘90s when the popular game took over the world (seriously, it had a stranglehold on pop culture for a moment there), but I guess we can all make up for lost time with this. Coming in at 2,050 pieces, this thing looks way more complex than the Game Boy LEGO set my wife bought me for Christmas, and I’m going to take that as a challenge. If I could speak with the 1999 version of myself, I think he’d give me a big thumbs up!
Okay, These Different Poses Are Electric
It would be one thing if the Pikachu LEGO set just sat there looking adorable yet shockingly formidable, but that’s not the case. On top of being able to pose the iconic little dude busting out of his Poké Ball, this set also allows you to have him standing in front of it or completely on his own. The arms, legs, ears, and tail can be moved in a variety of ways and directions, making this a versatile and dynamic LEGO model like no other.
However, it should be noted that this isn’t a toy meant for young kids (just the young at heart). Coming in at $199.99 (plus shipping and handling and taxes), this set costs a pretty penny. It’s not on the same level as the outrageously detailed Titanic model or that wallet-busting Death Star build, but you know what I mean.
If you have a place on a shelf, or at least one in your heart, for more Pikachu and Pokémon collectibles in your house, this electrifying build is perfect for you. And if my wife is reading this, my birthday is right around the corner…
