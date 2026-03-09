Seth MacFarlane Shared Frustrating Explanation Why Ted Is Effectively Canceled, And Orville Fans' Ears Should Be Perked

Now that Ted Season 2 has hit the 2026 TV schedule and is available to stream with a Peacock subscription, fans had better enjoy it. Unfortunately, it seems like it's going to be the final season of the comedy series. As a fan of the hilariously raunchy show, recent comments from Seth MacFarlane have me bummed. However, as a fan of The Orville, I'm feeling hopeful, and other franchise devotees should be as well.

Despite whispers that The Orville Season 4 would be in production in 2025, the year came and went without any meaningful updates. That may change in 2026, however, as MacFarlane's latest comments about Ted may ultimately lead to his sci-fi series making a big return.

Seth MacFarlane Reveals The Unfortunate Reason Ted Season 3 Likely Won't Happen

Ted Season 2 provides a lot of laughs, but it seems it would cost too much to make more episodes. Seth MacFarlane confirmed as much to The Wrap, sharing what he heard from Peacock:

What I kept hearing [from Peacock and Universal] was, ‘Listen, the show is really expensive to produce and there’s no way to do it at a lower cost. So I said, ‘All right, I hear you loud and clear.’

It seems all the people watching Ted online don't exactly equal the cost of animating the titular stuffed bear in addition to the show's other financial production obligations. This includes an AI-generated shot of Seth MacFarlane as former President Bill Clinton, which the creator told Variety was the only way to effectively make him resemble the former leader.

Season 3 of Ted is so unlikely that MacFarlane continued to say that the ending of Season 2 is meant to be a lead-up to the beginning of the movie. But is there any kind of wiggle room should those decision-makers at Peacock and Universal change their minds? The veteran writer and producer explained:

So I wrote the last scene with Max [Burkholder] walking into a gym, presumably coming out as Mark Wahlberg in the first Ted film. So [showrunners] Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan and I kind of painted ourselves into a corner. Is there a way to do it? There’s always a way to do anything. But at the moment, it might take some narrative acrobatics. There’s no plan that I’ve heard of at the moment to do Season 3.

It's a shame to see a series potentially end due to high costs, especially since I think Ted's TV prequel is arguably better than the movies that preceded it. With all of this in mind, I am still grateful that a second season happened at all. Who knows, maybe it will get a surprise renewal. All the while, there's another part of this situation to consider.

Does Ted Ending Open The Door To The Orville Season 4?

If Ted is ending, I think The Orville's fans should be paying attention to what Seth MacFarlane is up to next. The creator recently updated that he's finished writing Season 4, with over three years having passed since the Season 3 finale.

Disney and Hulu have kept the series in limbo since then, refusing to either cancel or renew the sci-fi romp for a new season. With a new season written and Ted seemingly canceled, it seems MacFarlane may finally has an opening in his schedule to return to star and potentially direct a new season.

A big question, of course, is if he'll be able to get the cast of The Orville back together. While some, like longtime collaborator Scott Grimes, feel like a shoo-in to return, others have vocally expressed reservations about returning. Adrianne Palicki specifically cited the long wait for production in Season 3 as why she'd be apprehensive to return but also said she'd be open to a conversation if MacFarlane called her.

All this to say, Ted ending frees up Seth MacFarlane's schedule, but there is still plenty of work to be done. It's still unclear just how interested Disney and Hulu are in a potential new season, though the fact that MacFarlane has written the entire season does signify confidence. I'm not getting my hopes up for a new season just yet, but I do feel more optimistic about one than I have in a long time.

Watch Ted over on Peacock, while The Orville is available to stream over on Hulu, or with its add-on over at Disney+. I hate that one show could come at the cost of another, but let's just hope we don't get to the end of this year and there are zero updates on both.