I Haven't Watched A Marvel Production In A While, But Wonder Man Was The Perfect Return

In 2022, I watched Thor: Love and Thunder. The Thor movies have always had a special place in my heart, and I enjoy Taika Waititi films overall. That was the last Marvel movie I watched. Hawkeye was the last Marvel TV show I finished. This may not seem like a big deal, but after seeing Thor in 2011, I saw every Marvel movie until 2022. Many of them I watched in theaters on opening weekend. I was a dedicated Marvel fan.

However, I lost interest, as there were too many shows and movies to follow. I wasn’t sure I would ever return to that world, but then word of mouth about Wonder Man piqued my interest. It turned out to be one of the best Marvel projects I ever watched.

Warning: Wonder Man spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Wonder Man Reminded Me That The Humanity Within The Heroes Makes Marvel Shows So Compelling

Wonder Man almost doesn’t feel like a superhero TV show. It just feels like a story of a struggling actor finally getting his big break. I am not a struggling actor, but a struggling writer who has yet to have that triumphant moment in my career. I felt Simon’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) struggles deeply.

I think anyone who continues to fight for their seemingly impossible dream will relate to him. Wonder Man is also an outcast story. It’s about people who don’t quite fit into the world around them. Simon struggles to connect with his family, his ex-girlfriend, and the people he knows.

This is why his connection with Trevor (Ben Kingsley) becomes so strong. He finally finds a true connection. Simon’s troubles are wrapped up in superhero lore, but in a very honest and human way. Many of the best Marvel movies involve these superhumans not losing their humanity.

Seeing superheroes perform cool tasks is fun, but you connect more with these characters when you see their hopes, dreams, trauma, drive, and all these important aspects of the human experience. Wonder Man is a perfect example of what wonders Marvel can produce when it leads with humanity and figures out the superhero stuff later.

I Thought The Wonder Man Characters Were Unique To Many Other Marvel Movies Or Shows That I Watched Before

Simon barely feels like a superhero. He feels like a man with an illness or something that holds him back from fulfilling his true potential. For example, Simon’s powers could easily be replaced with anxiety. He sometimes has anxiety attacks, and that prohibits him from succeeding in life.

This character feels less grand than so many others in the MCU, and I wish we saw more heroes who felt like average people. This helps sell the idea that anyone can become a hero. It may just involve channeling something that seems like a weakness and transforming it into a strength. Simon Williams may be the most relatable cinematic Marvel hero ever.

This TV Show Feels Like A Regular Drama. You Almost Forget The Superhero Aspects

Wonder Man has some episodes that heavily lean into the superhero elements. The Doorman (Byron Bowers) episode with the Josh Gad cameo reminds you that this is a superhero show because that’s a huge part of that storyline. However, most of the series focuses on his superpowers being a problem. He fears the exposure of his secret.

Therefore, he tries to repress his powers. Simon’s journey in the first season highlights him finally not hiding from his identity and calling. The powers are important to who Simon is, but they’re not his only defining trait. This story is more about his journey as an actor and as a man who feels like an abomination.

He must overcome his insecurities as a superhero and an actor to step into the best role of his life, as this character and as a powerful man. His superhero status matters, but the story of Simon as a person shines more.

I think some people would want Wonder Man to embrace the superhero elements more, as a Marvel show, but I think the fact that it doesn’t feel the need to heavily emphasize these parts makes it compelling and charming.

I Love That Wonder Man Is A Coming Of Age Superhero Story But About A Fully Grown Adult

This is a coming-of-age show; it’s about Simon coming into his identity. He’s in his 30s and still not exactly thriving. I like this because it demonstrates that you don’t have to have your life fully figured out by any age. Part of the joy of life is learning, changing, discovering, and overcoming things.

People often associate the best coming-of-age tales with younger people. Adults in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond can go through a period of self-discovery and growth. Simon’s big break leads to a transformation period. He finds and accepts his identity. I think we need more movies about adults going through a coming-of-age journey.

It would make fewer adults feel inadequate because their lives don’t match those of their peers by a certain age.

This TV Show Makes Me Want To Watch Marvel Shows And Movies I Haven't Seen To See The Evolutions Of The Universe

Watching Wonder Man made me want to watch more of the Marvel movies and TV shows that I have missed over the last four years. It also makes me want to watch many of the upcoming Marvel movies to see if this series was an anomaly or the norm.

I haven’t been inspired to return to the Marvel world in years, but now I may just go through the catalog of movies and TV shows I missed before the next big release.

I am also now rooting for Wonder Man to get another season. I also may just watch every new Marvel TV show to see if they’re as good as this one, because it also reminded me of the power of a very captivating series.

It makes you want to return to a world that you forgot you loved.

Stream Wonder Man on Disney+.