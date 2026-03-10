HBO Max Is The Home Of Harry Potter, But It’s Tom Felton’s New Movie That’s No. 1 On The Charts

We are officially seeing the return of Tom Felton, and it’s never felt so good. The actor has had steady supporting roles here and there since Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011, but his notable return to Harry Potter as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and The Cursed Child on Broadway has fans in a frenzy. Now his new movie is No. 1 on HBO, the streaming home of Harry Potter , and it’s more cause for celebration.

Felton’s new Downton Abbey-inspired spoof movie released in theaters December 5 for only a 21-day window. Fackham Hall grossed just over $4 million worldwide, with only 25% coming from US box offices. However, after landing on HBO Max March 6, the British parody comedy has already topped HBO’s charts in the US . The Some Other Woman actor reposted a story to his Instagram to share the good news:

Wow, if that’s not a stamp of approval, I don’t know what is. The No. 1 movie on HBO worldwide , however, is not Fackham Hall, but Alien Romulus. But topping HBO’s US charts is still an impressive feat, and it's an incredible turnaround by US audiences compared to its theatrical release.

This achievement isn’t surprising though given the rave reviews from critics , who compared Fackham Hall’s tone to some of the best parody movies of all time, like The Naked Gun, Scary Movie and Airplane! The Bleecker Street film included hundreds of classic spoof gags and naughty jokes , but also paid tribute to Downton Abbey and British high society in a multitude of hilarious ways.

One such bit that stretches the length of the film includes Tom Felton’s character, Mr. Archibald Davenport, where he is to wed his first cousin. Check out the clip below where Felton is introduced as “the most eligible cousin”:

Joining the Altered actor is a stacked cast that includes Jimmy Carr, Damien Lewis, Katherine Waterston, Ben Radcliffe and Thomasin McKenzie. While I wouldn’t consider Tom Felton particularly well-versed in the world of comedy given the majority of his filmography falls into the drama genre, I hope to see him in more films like Fackham Hall.

However, it will be a while before Felton is back in front of the camera, as his run as Draco Malfoy in The Cursed Child has been extended until May 10, 2026. I can’t complain though, as this Broadway run has brought us numerous Harry Potter reunions as former Wizarding World castmates show up to support the Slytherin, including Harry himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

