I'm Sad SNL Didn't Air Its Beavis & Butt-Head Follow-up After Learning It Had A Bob's Burger Character

When I first heard word that this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live cut a new Beavis & Butt-head sketch featuring host Ryan Gosling, my first reaction was admittedly relief. When the original version aired in April 2024, it was instantly recognized as an all-timer for the long-running NBC show – highlights including outstanding makeup/costuming and Heidi Gardner being unable to keep it together – and that kind of magic is hard to reproduce. After new details have come out, however, I’m rethinking my initial opinion, specifically because the sequel would have seen Sarah Sherman paying homage to Bob’s Burgers.

New info about the cancelled sketch has arrived via LateNighter, as while it didn’t make it to air, it was included in the show’s rehearsal. The sketch was going to feature Ashley Padilla as the anchor of a NewsNation segment (replacing Gardner, who left the show in mid-2025), and while it’s unclear who in the SNL cast she was going to be interviewing (a role Kenan Thompson played in the original), Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day were going to return dressed up as Beavis and Butt-head. As an extra bonus, Sarah Sherman was going to be featured as another apparently disruptive audience member with a shockingly similar appearance to Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers – presumably replete with black wig, thick-rimmed glasses, blue shirt and skirt, and plenty of awkwardness.

Here’s the good news: it’s possible that we may still get to see it. The Saturday Night Live rehearsals are filmed, and it’s occasionally the case that cut sketches end up being posted to the show’s official YouTube channel. It doesn't happen all of the time, but it's also not unheard of. At the very least, we can keep our fingers crossed that Sarah Sherman posts a shot of herself in her Tina costume to her social channels (or perhaps she can share a video that also showcases her impression of Dan Mintz’s voice, as I'm just as curious about that as her look/mannerisms in character).

While the “Beavis and Butt-head” sequel sketch hasn’t yet been uploaded, fans can enjoy a number of winners from this past weekend’s broadcast, including “Cyclops,” “Wedding Tradition” and the “Passing Notes” sketch that played as a kind of prank on Ryan Gosling and Ashley Padilla thanks to secret changes made after rehearsal. The channel also hosts the original from 2024, which is definitely worth revisiting if it’s been a minute since you last watched:

Beavis and Butt-Head - SNL - YouTube Watch On

For those looking forward to more Saturday Night Live, the show is set to air a new episode at the end of this week and will feature Harry Styles as both host and musical guest. Expectations perhaps aren’t “Beavis and Butt-head”-level high, but we should get at least a couple of memorable moments.