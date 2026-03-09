Suspect In Rihanna’s House Shooting Has Been Arrested, And Their Bail Is Wild

A woman who allegedly fired "approximately 10 shots" at the home of celebrity couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky was apprehended by police shortly after the incident took place on Sunday afternoon. While there are a lot of details still left unknown, we do now know the identity of the woman who has been arrested, and just how much it will cost her to make bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the alleged shooter as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, according to THR. According to police, she fired several shots from her car at the home of music star Rihanna and A$AP Rocky before driving away. It's believed that Rihanna was home at the time; the whereabouts of A$AP Rocky or their children is unclear. No injuries were reported following the shooting, although at least one round is believed to have penetrated a wall of the house.

Multi-Million Dollar Bail Has Been Set For Alleged Shooter

The charge is attempted murder, which, under a lot of circumstances, would likely result in no bail being offered. In what is just the latest in an already strange case, however, bail has been set, but at the eye-watering amount of $10.225 million. Needless to say, it's an incredible amount of money, which likely will mean that, despite bail being offered, the accused will probably remain in jail for the time being, as if bail had been denied.

The bail being exceptionally high is likely a function of the charge, attempted murder, which indicates an intent on the part of the accused. While we may not know the motive, the charge itself could be an indication that the accused was actively trying to kill somebody. It's also possible that prosecutors are simply starting at the top; charges could certainly be reduced over time as more details become known.

Motive Fr The Attack Is Still Unknown

The big question left currently unanswered is just why this happened. No motive has been made clear. There has certainly been no shortage of incidents where celebrities have found themselves threatened by overzealous fans. Numerous celebrities have had to file restraining orders against people who would not leave them alone. Alexandra Daddario had a stalker arrive at her home with a gun, in a situation that luckily did not turn violent. Actress Miranda Cosgrove had a stalker who killed himself. Other celebrities have been killed at the hands of clearly disturbed fans.

It's not clear if that's what this was, or if there was some sort of real connection between Ortiz and either of the two stars who lived in the house that was shot at. Information like the motive will probably come out eventually, though it may ultimately depend on whether this case goes to trial.