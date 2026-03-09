Suspect In Rihanna’s House Shooting Has Been Arrested, And Their Bail Is Wild
The woman who shot at Riuhanna's house has been identified.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A woman who allegedly fired "approximately 10 shots" at the home of celebrity couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky was apprehended by police shortly after the incident took place on Sunday afternoon. While there are a lot of details still left unknown, we do now know the identity of the woman who has been arrested, and just how much it will cost her to make bail.
The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the alleged shooter as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, according to THR. According to police, she fired several shots from her car at the home of music star Rihanna and A$AP Rocky before driving away. It's believed that Rihanna was home at the time; the whereabouts of A$AP Rocky or their children is unclear. No injuries were reported following the shooting, although at least one round is believed to have penetrated a wall of the house.
Multi-Million Dollar Bail Has Been Set For Alleged Shooter
The charge is attempted murder, which, under a lot of circumstances, would likely result in no bail being offered. In what is just the latest in an already strange case, however, bail has been set, but at the eye-watering amount of $10.225 million. Needless to say, it's an incredible amount of money, which likely will mean that, despite bail being offered, the accused will probably remain in jail for the time being, as if bail had been denied.Article continues below
The bail being exceptionally high is likely a function of the charge, attempted murder, which indicates an intent on the part of the accused. While we may not know the motive, the charge itself could be an indication that the accused was actively trying to kill somebody. It's also possible that prosecutors are simply starting at the top; charges could certainly be reduced over time as more details become known.
Motive Fr The Attack Is Still Unknown
The big question left currently unanswered is just why this happened. No motive has been made clear. There has certainly been no shortage of incidents where celebrities have found themselves threatened by overzealous fans. Numerous celebrities have had to file restraining orders against people who would not leave them alone. Alexandra Daddario had a stalker arrive at her home with a gun, in a situation that luckily did not turn violent. Actress Miranda Cosgrove had a stalker who killed himself. Other celebrities have been killed at the hands of clearly disturbed fans.
It's not clear if that's what this was, or if there was some sort of real connection between Ortiz and either of the two stars who lived in the house that was shot at. Information like the motive will probably come out eventually, though it may ultimately depend on whether this case goes to trial.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.