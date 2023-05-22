Plex Is Celebrating Geek Pride Day With A Lifetime Plex Pass Sale

Plex is celebrating Geek Pride Day with a positively delightful offer for users, whether they self-identify as geeks or not. The Lifetime Plex Pass is being discounted for a limited time, which will allow fans to enjoy all the features Plex offers permanently.

For those of you who might be out of the loop, Plex is a free service that allows people to stream movies and TV shows for free with some limited ad breaks thrown in. The popular service has a wide variety of entertainment options right now, everything from Denis Villeneuve’s brilliant sci-fi masterpiece Arrival, which stars Amy Adams, to Hallmark’s long-running hit series Good Witch. Beyond the stellar entertainment offerings, it also offers a number of features for a small price for users with a personal media server to upgrade beyond the basic free service.

The upgraded service is called Plex Pass, and it gives users a plethora of options to access their own personal media collections combined with Plex’s free on-demand content and live TV channels. With a Plex Pass subscription, users can download and access their own personal movie and music collections across all devices, record live broadcast programs like local news and sports, be among the first to get the latest Plex features, and more.

Plex Pros also gain access to a variety of music-related features through Plex’s premium music app, Plexamp, with Sonic Analysis, Loudness Leveling, Sweet Fades, and Sonic Sage, among other things. Sonic Sage taps into the awesome power of Chat GPT and allows Plex Pass users to create playlists by simply describing what they want. If you’re in the mood for 70s rock, as an example, but only want songs sung by women, you can just ask Sonic Sage, and it’ll take care of it. To take advantage of that feature, users just need a TIDAL subscription and an OpenAI account.

Plex Pass is offered in monthly ($4.99), yearly ($39.99) and lifetime subscriptions. The last offering is where the Geek Pride Day deal kicks in. The service is normally $119.99, but between May 22nd and May 26th, it’s being discounted to $95.99. That’s twenty percent off and a great value for anyone looking for a place to store their digital media, a way to upgrade their music or a way to take advantage of all of Plex’s perks permanently. You can get all the details on the deal here . Just enter the code POWERGEEK.

Fortunately, even if you don’t want to take advantage of Geek Pride Day and upgrade, Plex currently has you covered with a ton of free movie and TV options. In addition to the aforementioned Arrival and Good Witch, fans can currently watch thousands of entertainment options including 21 Jump Street, Minari, The Farewell, Hell’s Kitchen, The Green Knight and Zola, the last of which we recently did a deep dive into with behind the scenes facts .