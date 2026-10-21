Prince Harry Opened Up About Partying Days, And The Underlying Princess Diana ‘Grief’ Behind Them
The Duke is sharing some candid thoughts.
Prince Harry has been a public figure for decades now and, during that time, the world has watched as he’s experienced both highs and lows. The Duke of Sussex has also been candid about certain aspects of his life, including his marriage to Meghan Markle. Harry’s level of transparency continues to be evident in the aftermath of him, his wife and their kids moving back to the UK. More recently, the British Royal Family member referenced his partying days and how they tied to “grief” involving his late mother, Princess Diana.
The royal recently participated in a wide-ranging interview tied to his MasterClass, Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss. While discussing the topic of parenthood, Harry was asked about breaking parenting cycles, and he acknowledged his intention to do so. From there, he also spoke about the concept of change and discussed instances in which he’d been told by various people that he’d changed over the years:
During his younger years, Prince Harry was known for his tendency to party with friends, and he made headlines as a result. Some of those memories are even amongst the biggest details in Harry’s memoir, Spare. Of course, as the businessman acknowledged, he has indeed changed over the years but doesn’t see the “drunk” image being a wholly accurate assessment of his former-self. Nevertheless, the Harry & Meghan star did admit to GQ that his partying ways were a method of coping with his mom’s highly publicized death:
Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997 – alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul – while trying to evade paparazzi. At that time, Harry was only 12 years old. Even in more recent years, analysts and royal experts continue to discuss Diana’s accident. The late royal and activist also remains a topic of discussion in general for a myriad of reasons. Just recently, her brother, Charles Spencer, wrote a book in which he chronicled his life and memories of Diana, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
As Prince Harry continues to reflect on his past, questions remain in regard to what the future holds for him, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Many have also wondered whether he’ll reconcile with his father, King Charles and brother, Prince William. Comments shared by the Duke during this recent interview suggest he and his brood are excited for what’s to come. Harry also seems open to mending fences with his family. And, all the while, it seems he’s continuing to hold his mother’s memory close.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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