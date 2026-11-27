Meghan Markle Hosted Thanksgiving In The UK. I Just Found Out Her Tips And Tricks For Hosting
She has the hosting down pat.
The holidays are in full swing, and for Meghan Markle, that means starting some new traditions across the pond. Considering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the UK earlier this year, their holidays have been looking just a tad different. However, despite no longer living in the U.S., Markle still made sure to celebrate Thanksgiving, and I just learned about some of the tips and tricks she has for hosting.
When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas, hosting people can be overwhelming. And while Markle and Prince Harry are still trying to find their forever home, that is not stopping them from being good hosts. The Suits alum told People that she picked up a thing or two while working in the restaurant business before hitting it big that she applies to her holiday hosting, and this piece of advice might just be the most important one:
Markle is no stranger to making sure her guests feel comfortable, as fans have seen on her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription). Additionally, she worked at the coat check of a Chicago bar while attending Northwestern University, so she knows what it takes to make a good environment. Speaking of environment, setting the mood is a very important part of creating a good one, and according to Markle, candles are a key part of that:
Meanwhile, hosting does not mean doing things alone, especially for a holiday like Thanksgiving when so much prep has to be done. On that note, Markle stressed the importance of doing a bit of extra work ahead of time. Even with kids, they’re never too young to assist, no matter how big or small the work is:
Markle and Prince Harry are parents to Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, and I can’t imagine how chaotic the holidays are with two young children running around the house. Not to mention that things are a bit different now that they’ve moved. I do, however, love that Markle includes her kids in the Thanksgiving prep. Plus, it keeps the children busy and makes them feel included, so I definitely will keep that tip in mind.
Including the kids and working on the veggies early is not the only advice Markle had when it came to food prep. The former actress had plenty to share about the most important Thanksgiving tradition, the food, and even confessed to one aspect that her own husband is a fan of, so much so that he would not let her live it down if she hadn’t brought it up:
Of course, everyone does prep in their own way, but I do love hearing these great tips from Markle. Plus, these tricks give us a peek into how the Duke and Duchess take on the holidays.
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The couple plans to spend Christmas in the UK, just like Thanksgiving, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the prep was already beginning. However, clearly Meghan Markle knows how to take it all in stride.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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