The holidays are in full swing, and for Meghan Markle, that means starting some new traditions across the pond. Considering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the UK earlier this year, their holidays have been looking just a tad different. However, despite no longer living in the U.S., Markle still made sure to celebrate Thanksgiving, and I just learned about some of the tips and tricks she has for hosting.

When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas, hosting people can be overwhelming. And while Markle and Prince Harry are still trying to find their forever home, that is not stopping them from being good hosts. The Suits alum told People that she picked up a thing or two while working in the restaurant business before hitting it big that she applies to her holiday hosting, and this piece of advice might just be the most important one:

Being a great host is all about anticipating your guests’ needs — something I learned working in restaurants and now love bringing into my own home. With a little thoughtful planning, you can make everyone feel comfortable and cared for.

Markle is no stranger to making sure her guests feel comfortable, as fans have seen on her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription). Additionally, she worked at the coat check of a Chicago bar while attending Northwestern University, so she knows what it takes to make a good environment. Speaking of environment, setting the mood is a very important part of creating a good one, and according to Markle, candles are a key part of that:

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Light a few candles — choose scented ones to set the mood in the living areas and unscented for the kitchen (in those spaces, let the fragrance of the food shine).

Meanwhile, hosting does not mean doing things alone, especially for a holiday like Thanksgiving when so much prep has to be done. On that note, Markle stressed the importance of doing a bit of extra work ahead of time. Even with kids, they’re never too young to assist, no matter how big or small the work is:

Chop your veggies and herbs in advance to save time on the day, and also for those finishing touches, whether you’re serving homemade or store-bought dishes. Your kids can join in too! They can proudly say they helped.

Markle and Prince Harry are parents to Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, and I can’t imagine how chaotic the holidays are with two young children running around the house. Not to mention that things are a bit different now that they’ve moved. I do, however, love that Markle includes her kids in the Thanksgiving prep. Plus, it keeps the children busy and makes them feel included, so I definitely will keep that tip in mind.

Including the kids and working on the veggies early is not the only advice Markle had when it came to food prep. The former actress had plenty to share about the most important Thanksgiving tradition, the food, and even confessed to one aspect that her own husband is a fan of, so much so that he would not let her live it down if she hadn’t brought it up:

Top tip on the carrots — keep the tops and blend them with parmesan, olive oil and pine nuts for a refreshing take on pesto to elevate your holiday spread. Served with creamy mashed potatoes, a green salad speckled with flower sprinkles and rich gravy (my husband would never forgive me if I didn’t add that to the table), this is sure to please your entire gathering.

Of course, everyone does prep in their own way, but I do love hearing these great tips from Markle. Plus, these tricks give us a peek into how the Duke and Duchess take on the holidays.

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The couple plans to spend Christmas in the UK, just like Thanksgiving, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the prep was already beginning. However, clearly Meghan Markle knows how to take it all in stride.