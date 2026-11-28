Over the last few years, there have been reports about the tension between Miley Cyrus and her dad , Billy Ray Cyrus. However, it seems that history did not impact her wedding day at all, as a source claimed that everyone reportedly got along really well at Miley and Maxx Morando’s gorgeous ceremony .

Miley Cyrus’ family reunited to celebrate her wedding, meaning the singer, her mom, Tish, and her dad, Billy Ray, were all present. While Billy Ray didn’t walk his daughter down the aisle – her mom did it instead – it sounds like spirits were high and there was no tension among the family members. To that point, an insider spoke to Us Weekly and alleged:

Everyone got along really well, and Billy Ray and Elizabeth [Hurley] were great. Elizabeth is super outgoing and was mingling with everyone throughout the weekend.

As the quote above states, Billy Ray’s significant other, Elizabeth Hurley, was also at the wedding. They’ve been dating since early 2025, and based on these claims, it would seem she had no problem interacting with everyone at Miley’s wedding.

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According to the insider, Hurley allegedly helped bring everyone together, as they claimed:

[Hurley] really helped bring the family together, and everyone genuinely likes her.

Along with Elizabeth, her son, Damian Hurley, was also at the wedding. Adding to that, Miley’s siblings, Noah and Brandi Cyrus, were also in attendance. So, this was quite the family affair. According to this insider, the Cyrus family was happy to have Elizabeth there with Billy Ray, too:

[The Cyrus family] appreciate how happy she makes Billy Ray and can see that he’s in a really good place.

Adding to that, the insider claimed that Miley was “really happy to have her dad there,” and they did share a dance during the wedding festivities.

While it seemed the two had been estranged a few years ago when Billy Ray and Tish got divorced , it’s very clear things are fine between them now. In March 2025, Miley shared a statement, via US, about how even though she and her dad have “had [their] challenges,” she was going to make family her “priority” as she went into her 30s.

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Then, the father-daughter duo reunited on the 2026 TV schedule to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, which you can watch with a Disney+ subscription .

Now, it would seem that everyone in the Cryus family was getting along well at Miley’s wedding, and they were able to celebrate with no problems. Overall, it appears that everyone had a blast at the event too. Even though there was a fashion faux pas at it , it didn’t put a damper on the day.