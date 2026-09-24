The Real Reason Princess Diana’s Brother Decided To Write A Book This Year
In Charles Spencer's words.
The tragic story of Princess Diana is one that’s been told and retold time and again, most recently with The Crown's handling of the Princess of Wales and Kristen Stewart playing the late figure. Now, Princess Diana’s own brother Charles Spencer has written a book about her called Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. But why now, nearly 30 years after her shocking death?
Spencer’s book just hit shelves earlier this week, and it has already reignited some British royal family drama from past years. Speaking with CBS News, the 9th Earl Spencer shared his logical explanation for deciding to share his take on Princess Diana’s life. In his words:
The Princess of Wales died on August 31 of 1997 in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France with her partner Dodi Fayed and chauffeur Henri Paul. As Spencer noted, the big anniversary on the horizon sparked a lot of requests for him to talk about his sister – so rather than being held to anyone else's standards, he figured, why not tell it himself. (Rumor has it Prince Harry was one of those inquiring.)
The Spencer family had ties to the British Royal Family for generations even before the union between Charles III and Diana. After a process of courting, the pair got engaged back in 1981 and were married on July 29 of that year in one of the most celebrated ceremonies of the modern era, and they went on to birth and raise Princes William and Henry. Five years into their marriage, they started facing issues, with both straying and having affairs outside of their relationship. Following years of scandal, they finalized their divorce in 1996, just over a year before her death.
Her life spread beyond just the royal family, as she was also big into charity and raising awareness for various causes. But that's not necessarily the side of her everyone paid attention to. Spencer also said this of the late Princess of Wales:
In Swan Song, Charles Spencer makes a lot of claims about his late sister and King Charles. The book has already led the Buckingham Palace to put out a statement that said “His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise.”
Spencer called the king a “bellowing buffoon” and claimed that King Charles sounded like a “lottery winner” when he heard about his wife’s death. He also alleged that in a conversation they had shortly after Diana’s death, he spat the words “we’ll forget her soon enough” of his wife.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As Swan Song gives the public an additional perspective on Princess Diana’s life and death, it’s also clear that pop culture is still interested in the late figure. SNL just recently revived its impression of her, and Ryan Murphy has shown interest in doing his own take on her life story. You can check out Swan Song: My Sister, Diana yourself now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.