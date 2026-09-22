Charles Spencer Just Shared New Rumors About What Prince Harry Is Doing Career-Wise Next

Since it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would return to the United Kingdom, questions have swirled around the couple’s next steps (both personally and professionally). The past several years have seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex forge partnerships as part of high-profile business ventures, with those projects having mixed results. Speculation still surrounds the royal couple, though Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, may have just added fuel to a work-related rumor.

Charles – the 9th Earl Spencer – has been promoting his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. The memoir chronicles Charles’ childhood with his late sister, Diana Spencer, and the latter’s eventual marriage to then-Prince Charles III, which led to her becoming the Princess of Wales. As noted by Page Six, Charles chose to write the book not only to mark the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death but also due to the various documentary interview requests he’s received. To emphasize that latter point, the Earl also wrote this:

From, to name just a few, a nephew, from Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, and from Tony Blair’s spin doctor, Alastair Campbell.

The key word there is “nephew” and, while Spencer doesn’t specify who exactly he’s referring to on that front, it’s known that Harry has produced several documentaries in recent years, including several that are streamable with a Netflix subscription. Spencer’s comment specifically adds to the rumor that Harry has been working on a documentary about his mother, but nothing has been officially confirmed on that front. In any case, Spencer seems to content with telling his account through his book:

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And I thought, You know what? Rather than even contemplate being a talking head in a production that will follow the usual flawed lines, with an agenda set by some TV producer I will never meet, or by a network I will never watch, I am going to tell things how I remember them, lay them down for good, once and for all.

Prince Harry told his own story in his best-selling 2023 memoir, Spare, and that’s not the only way he’s been productive in recent years. In 2020, after they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the British Royal Family, the Sussexes signed an overall deal with Netflix for their Archewell Productions banner, and it spawned several docs and a lifestyle show. In July 2025, reports began to surface about the agreement essentially being done, but a new (and lighter first-look) deal was reached in August of that same year.

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Still, it’s been alleged throughout 2026, that the Netflix deal is done and, while Archewell has sought to squash those rumors, they persist. Markle and Harry also hit a setback this sumer when their acclaimed documentary, Cookie Queens, flopped at the box office. That film’s financial shortcomings prompted royal commentator Kinsey Schofield to advise the couple to “disappear professionally for a little while, dramatically reduce the number of announcements, and identify one genuinely compelling project” with the help of skilled people.

The overall consensus from insiders seems to be that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s projects needed to do better. So, theoretically, a documentary about Princess Diana – from Harry himself – could inspire interest and simultaneously be a cathartic passion project for the Duke. However, we’ll just have to wait and see if any of that actually pans out – and whether Charles Spencer could be convinced to take part.