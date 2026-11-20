Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been settling into the next chapter of their lives after moving back to the UK. The two are still working on some Netflix projects, even despite all signs pointing towards a downfall with the streamer. With the holidays coming up, they are able to put more focus on their personal lives. There have been rumors that they would be making holiday plans stateside, and Prince Harry is revealing just what exactly is in store.

Christmas is big for the British Royal Family, who have spent the holidays at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending only two holidays there in 2017 and 2018. The couple has spent holidays by themselves and Markle’s mother in Canada or the U.S. since then. Even though they are now back in the UK, that tradition is staying put. While appearing on the ITV talk show This Morning, Prince Harry was asked who will be doing the Christmas cooking this year, and he’s leaving it all up to the ladies:

My wife’s very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I’ll leave it to them. There’ll be a gumbo, every range of turkey you can imagine — full, roasted turkey, pulled turkey [and] smoked turkey.

Considering that Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan features her cooking quite a lot, I’m not so surprised to hear that she’s been tasked with Christmas dinner, along with her mother. It sounds like there are already plans in place for the perfect feast, and my mouth is watering just hearing about it. I love how much Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is involved, especially given her relationship with her estranged father.

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There were previous reports that Markle and Prince Harry could be going back to the U.S. for the holidays, as Ragland lives in California. The couple, who famously stepped away from their royal duties several years ago, relocated to the UK in August. They have since tried to find their forever home, and while they will certainly be starting some new traditions, they are sticking to some older ones. Prince Harry has confirmed that they will indeed be spending the holidays in the UK, and the littles are looking forward to seeing some snow.

Meanwhile, the holidays are just what the Duke and Duchess need after some business hiccups. Their deal with Netflix has been a bit rocky in recent months, with the streamer pulling out of their partnership with Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever in March. Two of their projects with the streamer, which are movie adaptations of popular books, are still in development. Meet Me at the Lake and The Wedding Date are reportedly still happening, it’s just taken some time to get them off the ground.

Whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue celebrating the holidays in the UK moving forward is unknown, but at least next month, they will not be coming back across the pond. And Prince Harry is probably just looking forward to eating all the delicious food that will be made, and I can’t say I blame him.