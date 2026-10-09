Why Geography Always Seems To Be A Problem For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are couple goals, but being from two different worlds has proven to be a major challenge across the past decade. As the royals attempt to settle back in the U.K. after their shocking move back after over six years in California, one question keeps coming up. Namely, why is settling in one place always seemingly an issue?

Back in August, the couple allegedly spent $120k on a private jet to move their family back to Prince Harry’s homeland. The decision was made notably after their Hollywood business ventures started to visibly dwindle. It’s only been a little over a month, but here’s what royal expert Duncan Larcombe says of the situation (per Express):

Meghan's bound to feel homesick and be missing California and her friends, especially her mum Doria, because she has been the one constant in Meghan's life over the past few years. She'll feel the same way that Harry felt when he was out there.

The pair reportedly left the U.K. in 2020 to be financially independent. Although since they've recently have faced struggles like Netflix dropping Meghan’s lifestyle brand and facing a box office flop with their doc Cookie Queens, perhaps they figured it was time to switch things up.

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Harry and Meghan reportedly are currently working on establishing a new home in England’s countryside. The move allows Prince Harry to expose his kids to his roots. He’s been keeping busy lately with charity work as Meghan continues to manage her brand and the kids settle into a new school. Markle posted this sweet update following the move:

It’s not easy to live life over 5,000 miles away from your family, but that’s what Meghan Markle is dealing with now that she’s back in the U.K. Her mother Doria reportedly lives on the outskirts of Los Angeles, which used to be driving distance to Prince Harry, Meghan and her two grandkids: seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet. Now things are different. As the expert added:

The fact remains that she's thousands of miles away from her mother and her friends, and unless she can form a friendship group in the UK quickly, she's going to feel isolated and homesick.

When Prince Harry moved to California he was reportedly dealing with something similar. It’s been reported before that Harry has been missing his “family, his friends and his former existence in the U.K.” and wasn’t loving his life in America.

As the royal expert suggests, geography is always leaving one of the pair unhappy. When they were in California, Harry was seemingly unhappy while Meghan felt at home. Now that they’re back in the U.K., the opposite might become true. It sounds like this could always be a give and take for Harry and Meghan given they come from two different countries and can't be in the same place at once.

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But, hey, it’s early days for Harry and Meghan. It takes much longer than a month to settle into living in a completely new country. Surely there will be some growing pains for the family before they settle on whether the move will be permanent.