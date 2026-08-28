I Just Found Out How Much It Cost Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Take A Private Jet To The UK

It’s official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK! The Duke of Sussex arrived this week with his wife and two children for an “extended period” after calling Montecito, California their home and stepping away from their royal duties for the past six years. And someone found out how much it allegedly cost the family to travel via private jet on the over 5,000-mile journey.

How Much Harry & Meghan Reportedly Spent On A Private Jet To The UK

Harry and Meghan took off on a private jet with seven-year-old Prince Archie, five-year-old Princess Lilibet and their two dogs, a black Lab named Pula and a beagle named Mia. They opted for a global private aviation company called Planet 9, per a Page Six report. The private jet charges $12,000 per hour, and it’s a 10-hour flight, so it’s estimated the flight cost them around $120,000.

The luxurious jet reportedly seats just 13 passengers and includes five beds, two bathrooms and enough storage for 12 to 15 medium suitcases. Since the family is planning on staying in the UK for a while, they very well might have packed the whole plane up. Unfortunately, the family’s chickens have to stay in Montecito, where they will continue to be taken care of. Prince Harry and his family have not disclosed where they are going to establish a new home base to keep their privacy, but it will not be on royal grounds.

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Why The Couple Are Moving Back To The UK For Awhile

The Duke and Duchess’s move back to the U.K. was revealed just last week. While some reports thought the decision was made due to their struggling business ventures, it’s been suggested that it was made in light of King Charles III’s ongoing battle with cancer. The king is reportedly looking forward to spending a lot more time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren following the move.

Archie and Lilibet are already enrolled in school in England this September, and Harry and Meghan will remain private citizens rather than working royals. The Duke and Duchess continue to work closely with Netflix, despite their original deal with the streaming service falling through last summer. As of late, the couple has been dealt a few blows with their business ventures, such as their feature film Cookie Queens flopping at the box office and Netflix cutting ties with Meghan’s jam brand.

Through their production banner Archewell, they are currently helping adapt Carley Fortune’s book Meet Me At The Lake, a war film called No Way Out, and a scripted drama series focused on the sport of polo. There have also been rumors out there that Markle may return to acting, particularly with a role in The Gentleman Season 3. Season 2 premieres next week, September 3, for those with a Netflix subscription. We’ll keep you updated as Harry and Meghan’s new chapter begins.