As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been settling in since moving back to the United Kingdom, they’ve also been contending with a familial matter. It was reported this past October that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., was under investigation for alleged possession of various pieces of paraphernalia related to child pornography. Since the onset of this legal matter and Thomas’ eventual arrest, the British Royal family has only lightly addressed it. Meanwhile, insiders are claiming Harry has strong thoughts on that.

How The British Royal Family Responded To The Allegations Against Thomas Markle

Shortly after the news broke, Meghan Markle released a statement in which she said she was “deeply distressed” by the situation. The Duchess of Sussex also notably mentioned that in 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection, and it detailed allegations against Thomas. As Meghan explained, that letter was eventually shared with her and that she was later told that the situation was being investigated accordingly.

After the Thomas Markle claims publicly surfaced in October, the media attempted to receive clarification from Buckingham Palace on whether King Charles was aware of that letter. However, the British Royal Family reportedly opted not to comment on the matter, according to People. The news outlet reported that the palace felt that the situation was more so for the Sussexes to contend with.

Thomas and Meghan Markle have been estranged for some time and, in recent years, Thomas has pleaded with his daughter to allow him to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. In recent years, the former Suits star has sought to distance not only herself from her father and, in some media circles, she’s received criticism for that decision. In light of the allegations against her dad, Meghan also said this in her statement:

I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.

Per reports, Meghan Markle has been “devastated” over this situation involving her father and has been trying to process it. As of this writing, Prince Harry has not explicitly discussed the case against his father-in-law. That hasn’t stopped insiders, however, from dropping claims about his feelings towards his relatives’ response or lack thereof.

How Does Prince Harry Feel About The Royal Family’s Take On Thomas Markle?

These days, it’s rare that Prince Harry publicly discusses his family, from whom he remains mostly estranged. Despite where he stands with them, though, Harry purportedly takes issue with none of them coming to his and his wife’s aid at this time, per The National Examiner. A source for the outlet said:

What really gets to Harry is how little compassion she’s getting, especially from his own family. He’s not expecting them to suddenly forget all their differences, but it boggles the mind that they haven’t come out with any sort of supportive statement. Even a few kind words would mean so much, but instead, there’s this deafening silence.

The comments above should be taken with a massive grain of salt, and they essentially amount to rumors at this time. Other reports continue to swirl around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during this time as well. For instance, some insiders have alleged that Markle’s businesses have seen decreases in sales due to the allegations against her father. The drama aside, though, the Duke and Duchess have reportedly been making holiday plans, and Harry confirmed that despite their move, they’d spend it stateside.

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Meanwhile, Thomas Markle has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial for his reported offense. A preliminary hearing is set to occur in Tampa on December 1, and an actual trial would take place in California. When it comes to whether the British Royal Family – which recently commented on the 007 casting – will weigh in on Markle’s case amid the legal proceedings, that remains to be seen.