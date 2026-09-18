How King Charles Responded After Princess Diana’s Brother Called Him A ‘Bellowing Buffoon’
Earl Spencer makes wild claims in upcoming memoir.
When you hear about brothers fighting within the royal family, it’s typically Prince William and Prince Harry’s estrangement that comes to mind. However, there’s definitely drama brewing between King Charles III and his former brother-in-law, British Earl Charles Spencer. Princess Diana’s brother reportedly calls the king a “bellowing buffoon” in a scathing memoir set for publication next week, and the palace has responded.
Princess Diana’s Brother Makes Bold Claims In Upcoming Book
Earl Spencer doesn’t seem to be pulling any punches regarding his feelings for King Charles III, recalling how his sister’s ex-husband reacted to her death in 1997. The memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister is set for release on September 22, in which Spencer said Diana “always tried to put her duty to the Queen first,” and that his family had always been loyal servants. In an excerpt printed by the Daily Mail, Spencer writes:
Charles Spencer, the 9th British Earl, talks about how the now-king responded to the news of Princess Diana’s fatal crash in Paris. He said then-Prince Charles’ first reaction must have been to think that he was now free to marry Camilla, rather than mourning the loss of his former wife. Spencer writes:
The Earl also reportedly says in Swan Song that he disagreed with the palace’s decision to have William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 at the time of their mother’s death, walk with their father behind Diana’s coffin. Spencer allegedly said that’s not what his sister would have wanted:
When Earl Spencer brought his concerns to Charles, calling the plan “barbaric,” he says in the memoir that Charles “hissed” of Diana:
Several other claims about King Charles III and his relationship with Princess Diana have already leaked ahead of the release of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, and the palace has issued a rare statement in response.
What King Charles III Said About The Claims In Earl Spencer’s Memoir
While the royal family rarely releases statements regarding books or other claims made against the palace, King Charles III has responded to Earl Spencer’s upcoming memoir, effectively denying his former brother-in-law’s recollection of events. The statement reads, per Page Six:
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There’s undoubtedly still a lot of pain over what happened to Princess Diana in 1997. People will be able to read Earl Charles Spencer’s take on it all on Tuesday, September 22, when Swan Song: Diana, My Sister is released.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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