The Rush Hour Trilogy Is On Netflix. Here's Why You Want To Approach Them Out Of Order If You're Watching For The First Time

Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?! The Rush Hour trilogy is currently available with a Netflix subscription, which I think makes this a time for celebration.

And, while I know we live in different times now than we did when these movies first debuted (with Jackie Chan himself even admitting that he didn't always understand what was coming out of Chris Tucker's mouth), I still think the movies are a fun diversion if you’re willing to acknowledge that some of the humor is not-so-PC these days.

However, unlike a perfect trilogy such as The Lord of the Rings, I actually wouldn't suggest that you watch these movies in order if it’s your first time checking them out. So, here’s the order that I would suggest if you're new to the franchise.

Even Though It's The Last Movie, Watch Rush Hour 3 First. Trust Me

Do you remember the Rush Hour TV show? No? Well, don't bother. It was pretty awful. If I wasn't suggesting the film trilogy to you, I would probably suggest you not bother to check out Rush Hour 3, either, because it's mid at best, and flat out bad at worst (I mean, even Jackie Chan agrees to a certain extent).

That said, if you're a completist like me, then you’ll want to watch the third installment just for curiosity’s sake. So, if you do decide to watch the trilogy, start with this one. Thankfully, the movie pretty much catches you up to speed. Inspector Lee (Chan) reunites with Detective Carter (Tucker) after an assassination attempt on an ambassador, which takes the duo all the way to Paris (where they even meet Roman Polanski, who plays a French police officer who gets a double whammy punch in the end).

The story involves the Chinese Triads, which sounds interesting, but ends up being not so much because the series feels tired at this point. The jokes don't hit as often as the first two films, and the story kind of drags.

However, if this is your first Rush Hour film, it won't be that bad. The energy is still there, and the Paris setting is nice. After the first two good movies, though, this feels like a step down that you likely won't even notice if you’ve never seen the first two. Start with this one. Trust me, it's better than ending with this one like most of us did.

The First Rush Hour Is The Best, But Watch It Next

You know the Scary Movie series? I always felt like that particular franchise got worse as it went along. When I ranked them, I put them at 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 when it came to overall quality. I actually feel the same way about the Rush Hour series. The third film’s the least interesting, then comes the second, and finally the first, which is definitely the best in the trilogy.

However, I wouldn’t direct you to the second movie next, and that’s only because after the third film, I now want you to see what made people fall in love with the franchise in the first place. Though it’s not one of the best movies of the ‘90s, 1998’s Rush Hour is definitely one of my favorites. In this first one, a diplomat’s daughter is taken, and Lee is sent to America to rescue her. That said, after some overseas drama, the FBI doesn’t want to go anywhere near the case so they drop it on the L.A.P.D, which is where Carter works.

Carter and Lee don’t get along at first, but then they do, and it’s the actual blossoming of this friendship that makes this movie work so well. It also has probably the series’ most controversial moment, in which Chan drops the N-word (but trust me, back in the day, the theater roared at this scene).

But, this is the one. Chan and Tucker’s chemistry is infectious, and by the end of it (especially with that catch on the flag scene), you’ll likely be a fan. So, now on to the last film in the trilogy…which is Rush Hour 2 if you’re following my order!

Finish With The Second Movie. It’s Got The Best Action

Okay, yes, I know. This is a weird order to send somebody off to watch a trilogy, but just hear me out. Much like the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is often thought of to be the best, I do know people who prefer its sequel, The Secret of the Ooze, and that goes for Rush Hour 2 as well, as some people like it better than the first one.

If it’s for any reason, it’s the action, as this movie arguably has the best in the series. For this one, which only takes place a few days after the first movie’s story (but came out about three years after it), Lee and Carter are in Hong Kong following the events of the first film. They’re on vacation, but a bombing gets them back on the job. This time, however, it’s personal, because the person behind Lee’s father’s death might be involved.

They don’t stay in Hong Kong for long, unfortunately, as they find themselves back in LA., and then ultimately in Vegas. While the story does jump around a bit too much, it moves so quickly that you don’t really have time to get bored (unlike the third movie). Again, the action in this one is so cool. There’s the fight in the massage parlor, the bamboo fight, and a lot more that I don’t want to spoil for you here.

In a lot of ways, some of the fights here feel like some of Chan’s best, and it’s one of the reasons why I would include the franchise on the list of Jackie Chan's best movies as well. I would close the trilogy on this movie. But, wait…there’s more!

They’re Not On Netflix, But If You Can, Watch Shanghai Noon And Knights Last

Now, in-between the Rush Hour movies, Jackie Chan was actually in another action-comedy buddy franchise, and that was 2000’s Shanghai Noon, and 2003’s Shanghai Knights. Both films co-starred Owen Wilson rather than Chris Tucker, and if I’m being completely honest, I think I like them both a little bit better than the Rush Hour series. But, that’s only because I love westerns and martial arts movies, and these films combined both…the first more than the second, though.

In Noon, Chan plays a Chinese Imperial guard who is trying to rescue a princess (Lucy Liu) transported to Nevada. Chan’s character bands with a cowboy (Wilson), and they go on an adventure together. Both the action and humor in this one are top notch, and I actually think it’s just as good as the first Rush Hour.

Knights is a bit weaker, but still fun. The sequel finds Chan and Wilson in London where Chan’s character is out to avenge his father’s murder. It’s a simple plot, but the action, just like Rush Hour 2, is really enjoyable. Plus, Chan gets to have a lot more fun in these movies than the flicks with Tucker, and he and Wilson make for a surprisingly dynamic team.

I’d recommend these movies last because they kind of feel like historical fiction versions of Rush Hour. They’re both available with a Hulu subscription, so watch them there.

Overall, I’m glad all of these movies are widely available to stream. They’re really fun.