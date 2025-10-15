I Can't Wait For Red, White And Royal Blue's Wedding Sequel, But There's One Other Milestone I Really Hope We Get To See

While we’ve known for quite some time that a Red, White and Royal Blue sequel was coming, we didn’t know much about it. However, now we know that this sequel will officially be the Red, White and Royal Wedding! Now, while that is so exciting, and I truly cannot wait to see Alex and Henry tie the knot, there is one other relationship milestone that I really, really hope they show in this sequel to one of Amazon Prime’s best movies .

After the hit that was the book-to-screen adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel had been out for almost a year, news about a sequel to Red, White and Royal Blue being in the works broke. However, basically no details about how this great rom-com would continue were revealed at the time.

Today, October 15, well over a year after that announcement, Amazon MGM Studios shared that the sequel starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Henry and Alex, respectively, has officially been greenlit and titled Red, White and Royal Wedding. It was also announced that Jamie Babbit would be directing it, and she said in a statement:

After directing But I’m a Cheerleader in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding. We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy. I'm thrilled to work with this brilliant team.

The script is being penned by the first film’s director, Matthew López, Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston, and My Lady Jane’s creator Gemma Burgess. Personally, I love that the novel’s author is staying close to this story that will not be a direct adaptation of a book. I also love what they had to say about what’s to come, as their statement read:

Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel. I’m so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here.

I can’t wait to see this as well, and I’m also very confident in this team. However, as we count down the days to the long-awaited royal wedding, I need to talk about one other relationship milestone I’d like to see Alex and Henry have on film.

While I Can’t Wait For The Wedding, I Also Hope We Get To See Alex And Henry’s Engagement

While I’m sincerely giddy about the fact that we’re actually going to see Alex and Henry’s royal wedding, I’d be reminisce to not say that I’d like to see more of the lead-up to it too. In Red, White and Royal Blue, which you can stream with an Amazon Prime subscription , we see their relationship in its early days, and I really want to see some of the major milestones that come between a meet-cute and a wedding.

Specifically, I want to watch their engagement. In the bonus chapter for Red, White and Royal Blue that was published in the Collector’s Edition of the book, we get Henry’s POV and a lot of insight into the couple’s lives years after the end of the first novel. This includes talk about marriage and an engagement. However, details about how the question was popped are sparse, though it’s implied that it was intimate and private, because no one knows about it yet. And that’s the key to why I want to see it in the movie.

This wedding for Alex and Henry will be hectic; they’re both major public, political figures, and one of them is literally royal. The world will be watching them, and I’m sure that fact will play into the story just like it did in the first film.

However, their engagement can be private. It would allow for a very sweet and intimate moment between just the two of them before all the chaos of planning a Royal Wedding happens. So, I think showing this milestone would be a lovely way to kick off this movie.

Ultimately, I don’t know which parts of Alex and Henry’s relationship we’ll get to see in this sequel outside of the Royal Wedding. However, no matter what happens, I’ll just be happy to be back with these two men as their remarkable love story continues.