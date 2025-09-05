It's Been Weeks Since I Watched Freaky Tales, And I'm Still Thinking About That Random Tom Hanks Scene

It’s been a few weeks since I watched Freaky Tales after the 2025 movie joined the list of new and recent movies streaming, and there’s something I’m still thinking about. No, it’s not the fact that no one seems to be talking about the Pedro Pascal movie or the movie’s shocking amount of violence. Instead, it’s all about that random Tom Hanks appearance partway through this blood-soaked anthology film.

This short yet unforgettable scene, which legitimately caught me by surprise, is not the most consequential of this 2025 action flick that everyone should be watching, but it does provide a key moment illustrating the themes of the movie. Plus, its inclusion led me to uncover something I never knew about one of my all-time favorite actors.

Tom Hanks Playing A Movie Rental Clerk Is Honestly Some Of His Best Work In Years

Tom Hanks shows up early on in “Born to Mack,” the third and penultimate chapter of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s anthology film, which follows Pedro Pascal’s Clint as he tries to tie up loose ends before his wife gives birth to their child. When attempting to get into a backroom poker game at an Oakland movie rental store, Clint meets Hank, a well-dressed cinephile and clerk who quizzes him on underdog stories.

Though he’s only on screen for a few minutes (not counting this hilarious end credits scene), this is honestly one of the best Tom Hanks performances in a long time. He’s quick-witted, funny, and just so dang mysterious. The two-time Academy Award winner looks like he was having the time of his life behind the desk, and I had just as much fun watching it.

His Conversation With Pedro Pascal's Character Had Me Laughing, But Also On Edge

The scene I’m talking about is a flashback following a traumatic experience, and so I didn’t know what to expect from this whole interaction, to be honest. It was both hilarious and nerve-racking watching Hanks’ character go on this long tangent about the best underdog stories, especially considering the movie is a collection of stories about people defying the odds. Is he a good guy, a bad guy, or just some weird dude who wants to talk about movies?

This rising tension and awkward comedy make the scene so much fun, either for the first time or on a revisit, and it creates this strange feeling that doesn’t really go away. It feels so weird laughing while also sitting on the edge of your seat, and this scene does just that.

I Thought All The Tom Hanks References In The Beginning Were Just Random Conversations

Earlier in Freaky Tales, right before a group of boneheads shows up and beats the mess out of the group of young punks at Gilman Street, two characters are talking about Splash and Bachelor Party during a conversation about Hanks working at the Oakland Coliseum when he was younger. I initially thought this was just a random, throwaway scene, but it turns out it was something more than that.

Not only did this conversation lay the groundwork for Hanks showing up about 30 minutes later, but it also pays homage to the actor’s Oakland roots. According to SF Gate, Hanks, an East Bay native, worked as a concessions vendor at the stadium and the Golden State Warriors’ nearby Oracle Arena when he was younger. It all makes perfect sense.

You can watch this wild Tom Hanks scene and the rest of Freaky Tales with an HBO Max subscription.