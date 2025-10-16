NCIS: Tony And Ziva Finally Revealed Why Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo’s Characters Didn’t Get Married, But I’m Still Rooting For Tiva To Pull Through

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Tony & Ziva episode “Ride or Die” are ahead!

It seems like just last month NCIS: Tony & Ziva was kicking off its run on the 2025 TV schedule… oh wait, it was last month. Well, that journey is almost over, as tonight Season 1’s penultimate episode, titled “Ride or Die,” was released. The present day storyline was certainly eventful, with the action moving over to Isla Safira, Spain where, among other things, Martine finally teamed up our protagonists, she killed Aaron Graves in front of her now-former partner Jonah Markham, and Tali was kidnapped by Graves’ goons.

You can stream this Tony & Ziva episode with your Paramount+ subscription to see that full sequence of events unfold. What really stuck out to me in “Ride or Die,” however, was finally learning why Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s characters never got married a few years back. And yet, despite knowing this information, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Tiva, as the NCIS fans call the Tony and Ziva ship, pulls through.

Tony And Ziva Cancelled Their Wedding At The Last Minute

In November 2021, Tony and Ziva were preparing to marry in Barbados, and as is the case with weddings, there were various complications popping up. Tony decided to handle supervising everything, as he wanted to make sure Ziva was able to stay stress-free before they got hitched later in the day. However, upon learning that a hurricane would delay the arrival of Tony’s father, Ziva agreed to push the wedding back a day so Anthony DiNozzo Sr. would be there.

In the midst of all this commotion, Tali went missing. Tony initially didn’t tell Ziva because he thought he, Claudette, Sophie and other members of the wedding party could find the girl. But one of the hotel employees inadvertently let Ziva know, and when she confronted Tony about their missing daughter, an argument broke out. Tali was found moments later, but not before Tony angrily brought up how Ziva had been absent from her life for four years, referring to that period when she was forced to go on the run.

That evening while they were sitting by the hotel pool, Ziva brought up the spontaneity of Tony’s proposal, and how it came right after she’d expressed fear that she was the reason for Tali’s nightmares. That paved the way for a heartfelt conversation where they acknowledged their trust issues with one another. So they opted not to go through with the wedding.

Hopefully Tiva Getting Back Together Sticks

While it was sad to see Tony and Ziva cancel the wedding, I’m glad they reached that decision maturely and with civil conversation rather than out of anger. However, the present day NCIS: Tony & Ziva events have seen these two reconnecting on a romantic level. So with just one episode left this season, I hope they realize they’re truly meant to be together.

Now granted, Cote de Pablo only agreed to sign onto the NCIS spinoff if Tony and Ziva got a “happy something” by the end of the season. So I think we can safely assume that at the very least, these characters will continue to love each other, even it just ends up being platonically. There’s also the fact that Tali expressed concern in “Ride or Die” about her parents getting back together. Still, maybe she’ll change her mind once she understands that Tony and Ziva are serious about making their relationship work again.

We’ll find out next week when the final episode of NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1 drops on Paramount+. It remains to be seen if the series will be renewed for Season 2, but you’re welcome to stick around on the streaming service to watch new episodes of NCIS Season 23, NCIS: Origins Season 2 and NCIS: Sydney Season 3 after they air on CBS.