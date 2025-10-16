If You Thought Kendall Cutting Cucumbers Was Out Of Touch, Kim Kardashian's Admission About 'What A Milk Carton Costs' Is Wild

There’s no question that we as a general public are obsessed with the Kardashian-Jenner family. It’s fascinating to watch these celebrities with their expensive and daring fashion choices and their high-profile relationships. Our love for the reality TV family comes in spite of — or maybe because of — the fact that they’re not the most relatable. From Kylie’s private jet to Kendall’s perceived inability to fix her own food, we’ve seen some wild things, but Kim Kardashian’s latest admission may take the cake.

The Kardashians stars have remained relevant for the better part of two decades, and maybe it’s because they’re always finding new ways to surprise us — whether it's the bizarre way Kim Kardashian eats pizza or Kylie Jenner dropping five figures on a bikini. But possibly not since Kendall Jenner’s “cucumbergate” have we seen something quite as out of touch as what Kim said on Call Her Daddy about the price of milk. In a conversation about how much the American Horror Story actress spends on glam in a year, she admitted:

I mean, I don’t have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost, which really is, you know, I’d like to know a little bit more about what, like, a milk carton costs.

Oh, what it must be like to not have to worry about how much you spend on “simple things” like groceries. I can promise you that the average mother of four is very, very aware of how much a gallon of milk costs. I’m legitimately interested in what her estimate would be, but alas, she didn’t offer a guess.

She did, however, give a ballpark as to how much her hair and makeup puts her back. When Alex Cooper asked her how much she spends on a glam in a year, Kim Kardashian replied:

Well, a lot, but if I’m filming my show, then they pay for it. If I’m working, then they pay for it. So I try to get it all paid for so that I don’t personally have to pay for it. Yeah, but a tally. … Let me think about this. I mean, it’s probably… I should know this, actually. It could be a million dollars, you know? This hair isn’t cheap.

Can you even imagine a reality in which you spend a million dollars a year on hair and makeup, but you don’t even know the exact cost because a) someone else pays for it and/or b) that’s such an insignificant amount of money that it’s not even on your radar?

Jokes have been made about Kim Kardashian turning into her mother — whether it’s because of her new pixie cut or because she’s becoming a momager to North West — but this reminds me of when Kris Jenner gave her daughters $300 to grab burgers from In-N-Out because she didn’t know how much fast food cost. This is also the woman who bought an apartment solely for gift-wrapping and then forgot about it.

Am I jealous of the way the Kardashians can throw around amounts of money that would be life-changing for most people? Of course. Do I still find it fascinating to see what they’re spending it on? Every time. But let’s give a shoutout to the assistant who’s placing that grocery order for Kim and her kids.

We’re about to get a new dose of the family’s antics, as The Kardashians Season 7 premieres Thursday, October 23, and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.