One Key Way Rian Johnson Says Knives Out 3 Is Different From The First Two Movies (And I’m So Excited)
The third Benoit Blanc mystery may change up the formula.
Rian Johnson’s mystery films starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc owe their existence to classic murder mysteries like those from the great Agatha Christie. Having said that, the films have also been very different, with Knives Out and Glass Onion both including some sort of significant twist on the genre tropes.
As somebody who loves classic murder mysteries, the twists in the previous Rian Johnson movies have been fun ways to refresh a tired genre. At the same time, the tropes of the classic whodunit are part of what makes the genre so much fun. This is why I’m so happy to learn that while the newest Knives Out Mystery, Wake Up Dead Man, will be darker than the previous mysteries, it will also be more like a classic murder mystery than the previous films. Speaking with Deadline, Rian Johnson said…
The setup of Wake Up Dead Man, at least in structure, sounds a lot like that of Knives Out. In that case, Ana de Armas played the film’s actual protagonist, with Daniel Craig’s detective only getting called in after she found herself involved in a murder. The major twist there was that the protagonist was also the killer, or at least that’s the way it seemed for the majority of the film.
In this case, Josh O'Connor will be taking on that role as the film's protagonist. Based on the Wake Up Dead Man trailer, it appears O'Connor will act as a sort of assistant to Craig's Benoit Blanc.
Both Knives Out and Glass Onion change up the traditional mystery by giving the audience more information than they usually have in this type of story. It sounds like, in the case of Wake Up Dead Man, if it is a “more traditional murder mystery structure” that may not be the case. If we get a setup that opens like Knives Out, but without that additional information, we’ll have a movie that will probably follow most of the classic murder mystery set pieces.
As much as I love the way Rian Johnson has put his own twist on the genre, I’ve always wanted to see Benoit Blanc in a more traditional mystery. If I, as an audience member, am given all the same clues as Benoit Blanc, could I solve the mystery before he does? I'd like the opportunity to find out, and the previous films haven't really given us that opportunity.. If this is the last Benoit Blanc mystery, it would be great if the final film subverts our expectations of the murder mystery by actually giving us a classic one.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.