Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photo Seemingly Reveals When It Takes Place In The MCU Timeline

The fourth movie in the Tom Holland Spidey series isn’t coming out for a while, as it's set to hit theaters as part of the 2026 movie release schedule . But we just got some set photos from the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which seem to hint at when the new superhero flick will take place in the MCU timeline.

Check out the images posted on Update MCU’s official Instagram account ! The pics show some set signage for a building in New York that's under construction and should be finished by December 2027. The story of Captain America: Brave New World takes place in 2026 and 2027, followed by the Thunderbolts in 2027.

If you’ve watched all the MCU movies in order , you probably remember that the post-credits scene in Thunderbolts* teases some stuff for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday , with a title card that says "14 Months Later," hinting that the movie happens in early 2029. Keeping that in mind, it looks like Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set before the next Avengers film, not between Doomsday and Secret Wars, as some folks had thought.

(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed the premise for Spider-Man 4 , which will focus on street-level adventures rather than being another blockbuster chapter in the Marvel Multiverse . Typically, Marvel Studios releases movies and its new MCU TV shows in chronological order. Therefore, it was to be expected that Brand New Day, which is set to be released next July, would take place before Avengers: Doomsday, as the latter is scheduled to hit theaters nearly six months later.

Interestingly, the next cinematic installment featuring everyone's favorite web-slinger shares a name with a very controversial era in the comic books. In the comic run of the same name, Peter Parker makes a deal with Marvel's version of Satan, Mephisto. This leads to significant changes, as he starts fresh after his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ends and his identity is once again made a secret after being revealed during the events of Civil War. This situation parallels the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where everyone in Peter’s life has their memory of his secret identity wiped, leaving him entirely alone in the world.

This run in the comics, while a bit controversial, brought us some fan-favorite characters like Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper. A lot of fans think these characters might pop up in next year's Brand New Day, and judging by some of the latest casting news, it looks like Spider-Man is going to team up with The Punisher, as Jon Bernthal has been added to the cast , and possibly face off against a Savage Hulk.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day , based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads the Spidey 4 cast, which also includes Zendaya, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Stranger Things ’s Sadie Sink in a secret role , that many have speculated could be anyone from X-Men’s Jean Grey to Mayday Parker aka Spider-Girl.

(Image credit: Sony, Marvel)