Doctor Who’s Mrs. Flood Has Been One Of The Biggest Mysteries Of Ncuti Gatwa’s Era, But I’m Jazzed To Hear Answers About Her Are Coming Pretty Soon

When Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor took center stage in the 2023 Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road” following the bi-generation that birth his existence in “The Giggle,” an intriguing mystery was set up in the form of Mrs. Flood, played by Anita Dobson. Ruby Sunday’s neighbor, who knows about TARDISes and can break the fourth wall, reappeared at the end of Doctor Who’s first Disney+ season, but she’s still mostly a mysterious figure. Fortunately, with Doctor Who Season 15, also labeled Season 2 for those with a Disney+ subscription, set to premiere sometime on the 2025 TV schedule, it’s been confirmed that answers about Mrs. Flood are indeed forthcoming, which excites me.

Dobson shared this information with Radio Times, saying that we’ll finally know what her character’s whole deal is by the time the next Doctor Who season (or series, as it’s known in the UK) is over. In her words:

By the end of this series that's coming up now, you will find out who she is and what she's about.

I’d been hoping some of these answers would be delivered in Doctor Who Season 14, but hey, better late than never! I am glad that that the curtain will be pulled back on Mrs. Flood in this next season rather than saved for towards the end of Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure as The Doctor, especially considering where we left off with her. At the end of “Empire of Death,” Mrs. Flood, who had been well aware in “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” of the threat Sutekh posed, was shown atop Ruby’s house wearing a Mary Poppins-like outfit and telling the audience that while Millie Gibson’s character had gotten a “very happy ending,” The Doctor’s story “ends in absolute terror.”

Naturally Mrs. Flood didn’t share any specifics in that moment, and naturally, neither did Anita Dobson in the interview, although she did mention that she’ll get to “wear some really cool outfits” in Doctor Who Season 2. She also noted that some of the fan theories she’s heard concerning Mrs. Flood are actually not far off from what showrunner Russell T. Davies has come up with, saying:

I think some of the theories are really cool, because I've done a couple of Comic Cons, and the fans come up and tell me what they think. Some of them have been really close to the truth. And some of them come up with these, you think, ‘wow, that's really good.’ So I hope Russell's listening in, and I really hope to do more, because I have loved my journey with it. It's been fantastic. I love Mrs Flood.

In addition to the light being shed on Mrs. Flood, Doctor Who Season 2 will also introduce new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, who previously appeared in the Season 1 episode “Boom” as a separate character named Mundy Flynn. Additionally, Millie Gibson will continue to appear as Ruby Sunday, though it’s unclear how much we’ll see of her. No specific release date has been set yet for Doctor Who’s return.

I’m looking forward to learning just learning who exactly Mrs. Flood is on Doctor Who. Some of this show’s best characters have been ones who were initially enigmatic, so fingers crossed that this build-up towards her true identity pays off.