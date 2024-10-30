Star Trek's LeVar Burton Didn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On A Picard 'Legacy' Spinoff And Explained Why The Idea Still Makes 'So Much Sense'

When Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ended, there were rampant calls for a spinoff, which many code-named Star Trek: Legacy. Showrunner Terry Matalas assured fans Paramount was aware of their requests, but those who peep our upcoming Trek shows rundown will note it's not on the list. While talk about the spinoff has diminished as of late, LeVar Burton's latest comments may get the conversation going as strong as it ever was.

Burton didn't hold back when asked by TVLine about Patrick Stewart's comments at New York Comic Con a couple of years ago when he said the adventures of The Next Generation crew were not over. The actor was asked to weigh in on that, and he talked through what he thought his co-star was getting at:

I think he was reflecting, genuinely, the sentiment then and now. At least for us, the cast, and the audience two years on, seems to be just as interested in the idea of Legacy as when Picard was just airing.

I know that I personally was so convinced Star Trek: Legacy would happen to the point that I assumed it was secretly already in the works. Of course, time went by with no updates on a follow-up, and when Terry Matalas was announced as showrunner for Marvel's Vision series, some lost hope of it ever happening.

Personally, I think the Vision series only helps the odds of Star Trek: Legacy happening, as there would be more demand for Matalas after he wraps the project. LeVar Burton admitted he has no idea what the future plans are for Star Trek, but considering he's a veteran of the business who knows about Hollywood, he pointed to Starfleet Academy as a reason why it would "make sense" for them to pursue Legacy afterward:

I'm not close to the brain trust over there, but I see that they are all-in on Starfleet Academy. In this age of cutting back and retrenching in the entertainment space, I imagine they’re going to focus on that until they feel like they might be able to focus on something else. And I would think that given the opportunity and the resources, that they would want to do this. It makes so much sense.

I agree with LeVar Burton that Star Trek is going all-in on Starfleet Academy. That was evident enough when they brought in Oscar-winner Holly Hunter and followed that up with the casting of the legendary Paul Giamatti. Then they went ahead and added a number of Discovery actors and Voyager's Robert Picardo. It's clear, to me at least, that a lot is being put on this show to deliver, which may be why so many others were canceled ahead of it.

I also can agree with the idea that if Star Trek is prioritizing big shows that have known actors and familiarity, the Legacy spinoff is another great choice. That said, LeVar Burton and others can only advocate for Paramount to make the call and bring the series back, and who knows what other factors come into play? I can only hope that they take it if there's still an appetite for the series when the opportunity is there for Alex Kurtzman and others to sign on for it.

For now, we can enjoy the final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which has new episodes out on Thursdays. It's already off to a great start, and I'm sure it will finish strong as we see what's coming up for the Cerritos crew.