Star Trek's Starfleet Academy Series Has Cast Academy Award Winner Holly Hunter As Its First Actor, And I'm Jazzed About Her Role
We finally have an actor officially attached!
When Star Trek: Discovery concludes at the end of the month, there will only be two Star Trek TV shows airing to Paramount+ subscribers, there will only be two shows in the franchise left on the platform: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks, the latter of which is also set to end. But not to worry, as Starfleet Academy is on the slate of upcoming Star Trek TV shows, and today brings word that Holly Hunter is the first actor to be cast in the project. Better yet, we know who she’ll be playing, and I’m jazzed about her role.
As officially announced by Paramount+, Hunter, who won an Academy Award for her performance in 1993’s The Piano, will star in Starfleet Academy as the captain and chancellor of the title institution. Her character wasn’t named, but needless to say she’ll be spending plenty of time with the young group of Starfleet cadets who are in training to become officers. Co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau had this to say about Hunter’s casting:
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.