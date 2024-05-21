Star Trek's Starfleet Academy Series Has Cast Academy Award Winner Holly Hunter As Its First Actor, And I'm Jazzed About Her Role

When Star Trek: Discovery concludes at the end of the month, there will only be two Star Trek TV shows airing to Paramount+ subscribers, there will only be two shows in the franchise left on the platform: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks, the latter of which is also set to end. But not to worry, as Starfleet Academy is on the slate of upcoming Star Trek TV shows, and today brings word that Holly Hunter is the first actor to be cast in the project. Better yet, we know who she’ll be playing, and I’m jazzed about her role.

As officially announced by Paramount+, Hunter, who won an Academy Award for her performance in 1993’s The Piano, will star in Starfleet Academy as the captain and chancellor of the title institution. Her character wasn’t named, but needless to say she’ll be spending plenty of time with the young group of Starfleet cadets who are in training to become officers. Co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau had this to say about Hunter’s casting:

It feels like we’ve spent our entire lives watching Holly Hunter be a stone-cold genius. To have her extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness, sense of humor, and across the board brilliance leading the charge on STARFLEET ACADEMY is a gift to all of us, and to the enduring legacy of STAR TREK.

