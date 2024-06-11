Star Trek's Starfleet Academy Series Just Added Another Huge Star, And I'm Stoked It's An Oscar Nominee

Star Trek just can't stop attracting mega talents in Hollywood as of late, and it's pulled in another big name to join Oscar-winner Holly Hunter in Starfleet Academy. It looks like the franchise is breaking out the pocketbook for this show, as we now have confirmation that Paul Giamatti will join the cast of the series, which is centered around the school where Starfleet molds future talent. And, needless to say, I'm psyched that the Oscar nominee is joining the show.

The official X account for Star Trek announced that Giamatti, who was an Oscar nominee and 2024 Golden Globe winner recently for his role in The Holdovers, will be a recurring guest star on the series. No other details are known about his character at this time, but suffice it to say, this is a big get for the Starfleet Academy series. As the series continues to deliver haymakers for casting, here's why I'm so stoked to see him join the fold.

Paul Giamatti Is Another High-Profile Actor To Join Star Trek

If you're not excited about this casting, you likely haven't seen some of Paul Giamatti's best movies and shows. The fact that he's a recurring guest star is even more intriguing for me, especially after THR's reveal he'll play a villain connected to one of the cadets. Giamatti is a top actor in Hollywood who has pitched awesome ideas for playing a Bond villain, so I would love to see him play someone dastardly in Star Trek.

I think Paul Giamatti can bring a lot to Starfleet Academy that I'll appreciate. He's capable of bringing both chaotic energy and gravitas to any role he has, which makes him perfect for a lot of species. There's a part of me that thinks he'd make a great Ferengi, but given we don't know too much about any species in the 32nd century so far, I'll hold off on speculating. For now, I'm just thrilled to see him play a villain, as that feels like the perfect casting.

Why I'm Thrilled To See Paul Giamatti Join Starfleet Academy

Beyond his abilities as an actor, there's another reason to be very excited about Paul Giamatti joining Star Trek. I already touched on the fact that Holly Hunter was pulled in to star in Starfleet Academy, and we have Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh locked down to reprise Georgiou in the Section 31 movie.

There seems to be a clear intention on the part of the Star Trek franchise to pursue big names in Hollywood and cast them for roles. If that is indeed the case, I can't wait to see who ends up playing the younger cast in this promising series, which will peel back the curtain on a major part of the Starfleet process. Ugh, can this series just go into production? I don't think I can wait to see it any longer than I will already!

Starfleet Academy will begin production this summer, but we haven't heard an official date on when filming will begin. Continue to stay with CinemaBlend for updates, and of course, watch Star Trek shows with a Paramount+ subscription in the meantime.