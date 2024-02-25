Star Trek's William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes And Fans Pay Tribute After Discovery Actor Ken Mitchell's Death

As fans wait to see Star Trek: Discovery's final season, the franchise devotees are sadly saying goodbye to one of its most-beloved actors. Kenneth "Ken" Mitchell, who played a handful of roles throughout the series' run (both alien and human), passed away at the age of 49 on Saturday following a long battle with ALS. The actor's death sparked a myriad of reactions across the community, ranging from big stars like William Shatner and Jonathan Frakes to various fans who met him at conventions.

News of Ken Mitchell's passing arrived via his X account and on Instagram, and tributes began to flow in almost immediately. Even William Shatner had nothing but kind words to share about the late actor:

I am so saddened to read this. Kenneth and I were Twitter/X friends. We met a few times at conventions and spent some time exchanging DMs here. He had such a positive outlook on life despite everything going on. He will be missed. Condolences to his family. 😔 https://t.co/l79mOmHYTbFebruary 25, 2024 See more

Jonathan Frakes, who directed episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and was one of the first to say its cancellation sucked, also had kind words for the late Ken Mitchell. He spoke out on Instagram among the scores of comments for the actor, with a brief but thoughtful comment:

One of the best. RIP.

Star Trek: Voyager actor Garrett Wang, who played frequently done dirty character Harry Kim, was also in the comments. He also shared a short message that fans far and wide can appreciate:

Love you, brother. I'll see you again in the afterlife.

Ken Mitchell played a handful of characters across the run of Star Trek: Discovery. The Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik and would later return to play the human Aurellio. He also provided some voice work for the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Fans around the world are likely revisiting his work with a Paramount+ subscription, as people like @Tyranicus talked about what he meant to the community:

Ken Mitchell was a fantastic actor and a great guy who was loved by the Star Trek community. He will really be missed. Fuck ALS.

As fans and stars donate to the Go Fund Me supporting his wife and family, questions are being asked about whether or not he is going to be a part of upcoming Trek shows. As of writing, there's nothing official about an appearance in the final season of Discovery, but the actor did not appear in Season 4. It would be great to see him in the final season, which apparently has a different vibe than previous seasons.

As someone who saw Kenneth Mitchell in person at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, I can add my voice to the many around the Internet, speaking to his positive nature and glowing personality. @Klowenberg confirmed the various stories I heard throughout the convention, which claimed that he was as nice in person as he was talented:

From all accounts, not only was Kenneth a great actor but also a true mensch. May his memory be a blessing.

As fans gear up for the final season of Star Trek: Discovery by watching the latest trailer, I'm sure much more will be said about Ken Mitchell and the legacy he's left behind. Even if he isn't a part of the season, I would be shocked if the Paramount+ series doesn't honor him in some way, given its track record of showing empathy and care.

We here at CinemaBlend wish the best to the family and friends of Ken Mitchell as we continue to read more and more stories about his life both inside and outside of Star Trek. Now, would be the perfect time to revisit his past roles, and I'd highly recommend honoring him by checking out his work as Aurellio on Season 3 of Discovery.