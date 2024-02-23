'The Last Dance': Star Trek: Discovery's Crew Gears Up For Final Mission In Latest Trailer, And I'm Already Crying

Star Trek: Discovery dropped yet another new trailer for its final season, and I have yet to make it through without shedding a tear. Hearing Michael Burnham talk about "The last dance" for the crew is frankly a bit overwhelming, but I'm equally excited because there's just so much to love about this latest round of footage. From this point on, all talk about upcoming Star Trek shows needs to be paused because this final season of Discovery will be an emotional ride I'm still not prepared for.

As has been the case with previous Star Trek: Discovery footage, the totally different vibe that it's going to be action-packed is still present in this latest look. At the same time, there are still plenty of moments for deep and thoughtful conversations, and all the other things Doug Jones assured CinemaBlend would still be in the final adventure.

I also couldn't help but notice Saru sharing a tender moment with T'Rina, which is something fans have wanted for a while. Speaking of romance, there are also some scenes of Burnham and Booker back together again, though we already had a heads-up that the couple would reunite in the final season. I would've been mad if they hadn't, so I'm glad that wasn't delayed for another season that they wouldn't have gotten.

Of course, a large reason behind trailers is to inform, so there's a good deal about the quest for a Romulan artifact with great powers. I've been theorizing what that power could possibly be by analyzing the released episode titles for Season 5, but so far, I have nothing.

I also couldn't help but notice a lot of talk about "The last dance," and a final mission, which felt interesting because we know Star Trek: Discovery was fully shot without anyone being aware it was going to be canceled. It has me wondering if some of the scenes or dialogue present in this trailer are going to be part of the show's ending, which was shot after the cancellation announcement. I would ask Sonequa Martin-Green if that's the case, but she's waiting to watch the ending with fans.

What makes the trailer so emotional for this long-time fan is that I realize how much I missed seeing the cast and how hard it is to accept this might be the last time we see them all together again for a project. I am holding out hope that there will be plans for a reunion movie somewhere down the line because, to echo Jonathan Frakes, it sucks Discovery had to end this way. Alas, the lifespan of a modern series isn't quite what it was in the days of The Next Generation, so it'll be shocking to see any Trek series travel reach that hundred-episode milestone.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres with two episodes on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 4th. Continue to stick with CinemaBlend as we eagerly await the final season, celebrate this last ride for the crew and look for ways it ultimately sets up future shows down the line.