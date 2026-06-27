I'm Right With The Bear Fans Who Are Emotional After Sydney And Carmy's Big Season 5 Moment

Major spoilers for the final season of The Bear lie ahead, so proceed into this kitchen with caution, chefs.

The end is no longer near, it is here, as The Bear has reached the conclusion of its five-season run. While it’s sad that Christopher Storer’s Emmy-winning restaurant dramedy has come to a close, its final eight episodes leave viewers with a lot of cathartic moments to chew on (no pun intended). Among the sweeter scenes within the series finale is a particularly great moment between Carmy Berzatto and Sydney Adamu. Now, after having seen that, fans who’ve long loved these characters are in their feelings as am I.

A subplot within The Bear Season 5 involves Syd, Carmy and co. expecting a visit from an inspector, who could award them with a Michelin star (which would certify the quality of the establishment). The final episode, “The Original Beef of Chicagoland,” sees Carmy take a phone call from an unknown caller he’d frequently ignored throughout the season. Peter Clark is revealed to be the caller, and he not only reveals himself as the “Star Man” the team has been waiting for but that he actually visited the eatery months earlier.

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Sydney later finds an emotional Carmy, who tells her about Clark and that he enjoyed the restaurant. Carmy then shocks Syd when he reveals that the restaurant has been awarded not one, but two stars. While the two initially play it cool, Sydney eventually leaves the kitchen and embraces Carmy with a passionate hug in the dining room. It’s a sweet sight, and fans aren’t holding in their emotions about it. Check out what some of them shared to X about what could be one of the best moments to grace the 2026 TV schedule:

The Bear finally achieving Syd’s dream of becoming star holders. They didn’t get one but two stars and her hugging Carmy in thanks oh I’m so not okay. - @Archivesbym_

The hug and then them pulling back and Carmy holding her face then them hugging again IM GOING CRAZY. - @mavellarke

Dare i say this hug is somehow more intimate and romantic than a kiss. - @shivlestat

SOMEBODY SEDATE ME this is happening woahh wow SYDCARMY NATION THEY HUGGED for a MINUTE!!! - @_delovetv

The way he immediately drops the towel and runs straight to her is killing me. - @jawholic

I can’t even put into words how much this scene means to me. They are so fucking proud of each other, and this hug was an accumulation of everything they have been through, separate and together. - @belqvedrue

At this point, I’m still on a high after seeing that hug between Carmy and Syd – who really have physical contact throughout the show – play out in real time. It’s a sweet moment and, as one of the social media users alludes to, it’s an earned public display of affection, considering what the two friends/co-workers have been through. The Bear has delivered some striking images and, for a show that can certainly make viewers feel anxious, it’s poetic that such a serene moment will now likely remain within the public’s consciousness.

(Image credit: FX)

What’s particularly notable about this scene is that for some time now, there’s been speculation regarding how Syd and Carmy’s relationship might develop. There have been those who’ve shipped them as a couple, while others believe it’d be a terrible idea to get them together. Syd actor Ayo Edebiri has also shot down romance assumptions, arguing that her character is not in love with Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy. Instead, she argues that the two have a kinship due to their shared passion for what they do.

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Anyone looking to check out The Bear should grab Disney+ or Hulu (or both!) for as low as $12.99 month. There are also a plethora of other excellent original shows on the platform, including Paradise, Only Murders in the Building and The Testaments.

I agree with Edebiri’s assessment, as the dynamic between Carm and Sydney has always read as platonic to me. Still, I’d argue that, thanks to that sweet hug scene, fans who fall on either side of the relationship debate should (hopefully) be satisfied. And, on a much broader note, that moment is just one of many reasons why this final season serves as a worthy send-off for the show. I’ll certainly miss the shots of tasty-looking foods, but it’s the characters and the firm bonds between them that I’ll miss the most.