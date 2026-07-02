See The Bear Cast’s Shocked Faces When They Found Out Jeremy Allen White Stole A 400lb Table From Set

Spoilers ahead for the final season of The Bear.

Every streaming service has its own megahits, and for those with a Hulu subscription, The Bear is definitely on that level. Arguably one of the best Hulu shows of all time, the Emmy-winning dramedy recently aired its fifth and final season. Star Jeremy Allen White apparently took home a 400-pound table from the set, and there's an A+ video of the rest of the cast reacting to this news.

Fans are still recovering from The Bear's finale, which saw Jeremy Allen White's Carmy step away from the culinary arts after the titular restaurant was given a whopping two Michelin stars. White apparently took home a butcher's block table from the set, transporting it from Chicago to his home in Los Angeles. A video from People shows the rest of The Bear's cast reacting to this news; check it out below:

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How funny is that? Clearly, the news of White's extra-large souvenir didn't get to the rest of the crew, as they looked pretty gobsmacked that the Emmy-winning actor took home such a giant part of the set. Just the logistics alone of shipping it has my head spinning.

As you can see in the video above, Jeremy Allen White's co-stars had big reactions to the fact that he took a butcher block table home with him. Marcus actor Lionel Boyce joked about some of the things he took from the acclaimed TV show's set, saying:

Now I'm jealous. I didn't know I could take something that big. I was bragging like 'Yeah I took a lot of some of the shoes, some of the hats, some of the coats. I stole some of the aprons.' I stole like that. I should have been thinking bigger.

It's common for actors to swipe some stuff from sets, especially when a long-running show like The Bear ends. And while Boyce swiped some of his costumes, he jokes that he should have thought bigger like Jeremy Allen White. I guess hindsight is 20-20.

Of course, there are other Bear stars that also had memorable reactions to the news of White's table. Richie actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach joked about his inability to take something so big from the set, saying: