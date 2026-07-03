The Bear Had 7 Callbacks That Hit Me Right In The Feels During My Season 5 Binge

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for all five seasons of The Bear, which can be streamed now with a Hulu subscription.

The Bear has served its final meal by way of an eight-episode fifth season that takes place almost entirely on one stressful, rainy day. I couldn’t help but binge through Season 5 as soon as it hit the 2026 TV schedule — especially after watching the standalone episode “Gary,” which is not required viewing but should be, because it’s great — and I was not ready for the emotions that hit me with all of the great callbacks to previous seasons.

The Bear Season 5 was hailed by critics as a return to form, forgoing tons of guest stars and drama outside of the restaurant to watch how the staff came together under seemingly impossible conditions for what might be one last night of service. As an eight-episode meal, I was fully satisfied, and it was the tasteful sprinkling of nods to its past that really put it over the top. Here were some of my favorites:

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(Image credit: Hulu)

The ‘Original Berf’ Shirts Made A Big Comeback

The printing error that caused The Original Beef of Chicagoland T-shirts to actually read “Original Berf” may have been just another thing to go wrong for Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) back in Season 2. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), however, knew all along that those were collector’s items, and they sure came in handy when a burst pipe sullied all of the chefs’ white coats in Season 5. As he said in his rousing pre-service speech:

If we’re going to invite people into our home, we’re gonna look like a fucking family.

I was so tickled to see those shirts on everyone for the rest of that night’s service.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Carmy Jokes About Getting Locked In The Freezer

A pivotal moment in Season 2 came when Carmy got locked in the walk-in freezer because he hadn’t gotten the handle fixed. He unwittingly ended things with Claire (Molly Gordon) and then got into a horrible shouting match with Richie. Thank goodness there was a locked door between them.

Season 5 showed just how far the “cousins” had come, as Carmy finds Richie in the freezer having a panic attack. He talks him through it, and as he turns to leave and give Richie some privacy, he pretends he can’t open the door, momentarily freaking Richie out even more. I was certainly fooled, and it leads to such a joyful moment between the two.