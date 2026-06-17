Jeremy Allen White Spoke Out About The Bear's Ending, And Now I'm Worried

It’s the end of an era for The Bear, and in the lead-up to Season 5’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule , I’ve been wondering how exactly it is going to come to a close. Well, now Jeremy Allen White has spoken out about the finale of the show he’s won many awards for . I’m not gonna lie, his comments worry me.

In the lead-up to The Bear’s Season 5 premiere, Jeremy Allen White was asked how he reacted to the series finale’s script. He made it clear that it wasn’t easy to read or film, while also explaining his feelings about where Carmy’s story winds up. Elaborating on these ideas with People , he said:

I mean, it was hard to read. It was hard to shoot. It all makes sense. You know, to me, this season, the end of the show, is like, for Carmy at least, is about this sort of ultimate surrender and acceptance of kind of like an honesty with himself. So, that all makes sense to me. Like, he needed to take a step back.

Now, this comment worries me for two reasons.

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First, knowing that it was “hard” for Jeremy Allen White to read and shoot this could mean a few different things. Obviously, endings are never easy, so it makes sense that this was challenging. However, his comments also make me wonder if I’ll like how The Bear ends.

Secondly, and from a story perspective, I’m simply concerned for Carmy. At the end of The Bear’s fourth season , he made a choice to take his name off the restaurant's partnership agreement. Ever since I watched him do that, I’ve been on the fence about whether his decision was a good or bad one. White’s latest comments have me slipping into bad territory, mostly because it really seems like his character is going to step away.

I don’t want that to happen in the final season of The Bear . While I do understand why he’d make that choice, I want Carmy to be very involved in this dream that started as his. So, yeah, I’m anxious that his story is going to end with a tragic acceptance that this dream didn’t work for him.

However, don’t get it twisted. I’m still very excited to stream Season 5 of The Bear with my Hulu subscription on June 25. I need to see how this story concludes, and I desperately want to know where Carmy and co end up after this wild journey they’ve all been on. Plus, the final part of the Shameless actor’s statement about the finale made me excited, as he said:

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But I’m so proud. I’m proud of that for Carmy; I’m proud of the rest of the characters for stepping up. They’re so capable and so talented and so driven. You know, I think it got wrapped up in the perfect way.

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Well, that certainly eases my nerves. I’m happy that White is proud of the show and how it ends. I also love what we’ve seen so far from Season 5. In the trailer , we learn that the restaurant faces a flood, and the team is dealing with a ton of challenges as they work to simply keep the doors open. That gives us the drama and stakes I’ve always loved in The Bear. Meanwhile, we also get to see the team in the Original Berf shirts, which seems to imply that they’re going to have to go back to basics to succeed, and that excites me.

So, overall, yes, I’m worried about what’s going to happen in Season 5 of The Bear. However, it’s because I care so much about this show. Thankfully, while Jeremy Allen White’s comment concerned me, his clear adoration and passion for this final chapter make me feel a lot better.