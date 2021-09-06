Parks And Rec Isn't Getting Revived, But We're Getting Literally The Next Best Thing

It’s been just over a year since the cast of Parks and Recreation got together for a special quarantine reunion and now the show seems to be getting a new life, but not in the way you think. Though as Rob Lowe’s Chris Traeger would say, it’s literally the next best thing.

In a new podcast from Team Coco and Stitcher, Rob Lowe and Mouse Rat bassist Alan Yang host Parks and Recollection. “It is literally the definitive podcast of Parks and Recreation,” Lowe states. The podcast will have special guest appearances by cast and crew, and the two hosts share their insights from both in front of the camera and the writers’ room.

This isn’t Rob Lowe’s first podcast that has a Parks and Rec meaning behind it. He also hosts Literally with Rob Lowe, where he interviews special guests and just has laidback conversations. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor played the very energetic and health-conscious government official, Chris Traeger, beginning at the end of Season 2 and through Season 6 on the beloved NBC sitcom. His character was known for saying “literally” quite a lot, so the meaning behind it is very Parks and Rec.

Earlier this year, Parks and Rec’s fictional band, Mouse Rat, released The Awesome Album to commemorate Li’l Sebastian’s passing. The album included some infamous hits from the comedy series, as well as giving credits to some of the characters on the series. No doubt fans were pleasantly surprised when news broke, from none other than Pawnee legend Perd Hapley, and this podcast will only make them more satisfied.

Although Parks and Recreation came to an end in 2015 after seven seasons, the series still lives on. The cast got together last year for a special reunion, in which the characters reunited over Zoom, or at least tried to. Fans got to see just what their favorites from the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana had been up to and how they’re handling the pandemic. This podcast will be a chance to catch up with the Parks and Rec cast and crew from the series, and get an inside scoop on what the show was actually like, though I can’t imagine it being too horrible, since it always looked like the best show to work on.

You can check out the promo for the new podcast, below:

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear Rob Lowe and Alan Yang talking about all things Parks and Rec. The podcast is set to drop in the second full week of September, so it gives fans just enough time to rewatch all 126 episodes if they choose to. But just who will be a guest? It’s hard to tell, but it will be interesting to find out who'll be first on the list.

Treat yo’self and listen to Parks and Recollection when it premieres on September 14!