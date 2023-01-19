The Blacklist Star Amir Arison Has Landed His Big TV Followup

The Blacklist’s Amir Arison left the NBC series after nine seasons last year, along with Laura Sohn, not too long after Megan Boone’s Elizabeth Keen was killed off. While the show will be back in 2023 with much of the cast returning, Arison is heading elsewhere for his return to TV as a followup to The Blacklist.

Amir Arison has been cast in Apple’s upcoming crime drama Sinking Ship, joining lead Brian Tyree Henry, according to Deadline. The series, which comes from Peter Craig, is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott with his Scott Free Productions. Arison is set to portray Supervisory Special Agent Mark Nader, who works in the DEA.

The eight-episode drama is based on Dennis Tafoya’s 2009 book Dope Thief and follows friends who disguise themselves as DEA agents in order to rob a house. Unfortunately, the escapade turns into a life-and-death ordeal as they accidentally uncover a big narcotics corridor used for drug trafficking. Michael Mando, Marin Ireland, and Kate Mulgrew also star in the series.

Although Amir Arison is no longer playing FBI Special Agent Aram Mojtabai on The Blacklist, he is still playing a Special Agent of some kind. His role on Sinking Ship marks his first big TV role since leaving the NBC drama. Now that he is doing a new series, a return to his former role could be out of the question for the foreseeable future. Then again, The Blacklist Season 10 has yet to premiere, so there may still be time for Aram to pop up again. The actor didn't rule out reprising his role!

Aside from The Blacklist, Arison has appeared in shows such as The Dropout, Bull, Ramy, Billions, and Girls, while movies include 20 Weeks, A Chance Encounter, and Vamps. Television and film are not his only credits, as he portrayed Amir in the Broadway version of The Kite Runner, a stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s 2003 book of the same name. Now he can add DEA Agent to that impressive resumé.

Meanwhile, an estimated premiere date for Sinking Ship has yet to be revealed, but it’s possible it will be part of the 2023 TV schedule later in the year. It should be interesting to see Amir Arison in this new role. With The Blacklist coming back without him, at least fans can count on seeing him somewhere on the small screen. Fingers crossed that more details release soon!

Be sure to sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription so you can watch Amir Arison in Sinking Ship when that premieres on the platform. In the meantime, check out the best Apple TV+ shows to keep you occupied in the coming months, and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest in television and film!